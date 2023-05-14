Michael Van Buren ‘s recruitment is coming to an end next week. The Rivals250 quarterback out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy is announcing his commitment on Saturday, May 20th and has a group of finalist that includes Oregon , Penn State and Maryland .

"I'm moving up my commitment to May 20th, which is Saturday," Van Buren said. "Maryland, Oregon, and Penn State are the finalists."

Oregon- "The big highlights of the trip up there were seeing the spring game, the game day atmosphere, and building on my relationships with the coaching staff," he said. "It was important for me to get down there a couple times and feel the vibe."

Penn State- "We've got the same relationship since the beginning," said Van Buren. "They show a lot of love. I'm very comfortable with the coaching staff too."

Maryland- "They're the home team," he said. "Coach Locks always like to talk to me about staying home and bring other DMV guys with me. That's important for me and that's why they're one of the finalists."