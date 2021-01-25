DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals250 RB Byron Cardwell picks Oregon

The Oregon Ducks have a history of fielding great running backs and on Monday they added another prospect with the talent to join that list when San Diego (Calif.) Morse standout Byron Cardwell made the announcement via social media that he was committing to Oregon.

“For the next three to four years I would like to announce I will be attending the University of Oregon,” said Cardwell.

The Rivals250 honoree selected the Ducks from a final group which also included Auburn, Cal and Texas A&M.

Cardwell becomes the second running back commitment to the Duck class of 2021 joining Rochester (NY) Rochester East star Seven McGee, one of the class’ first commitments. The players should complement each other well as members of the same recruiting class. McGee is more of the slot-type back in the mold of De’Anthony Thomas, while Cardwell is more of a pure tailback generally lined up in the backfield.

The Oregon class of 2021 will be the third consecutive Top Ten class for third year head coach Mario Cristobal. The Ducks now have 22 total commitments this cycle with perhaps one or two more expected in the class. The addition of Cardwell moves the Ducks ahead of Georgia for the No. 5 class in the nation with a week left to go before final signing day on February 3rd.

Cardwell join an all-star lineup of offensive talent that the Ducks have amassed in the class of 2021, headlined by five-star quarterback Ty Thompson. Add to that three top wide receivers, two top tight ends, four elite offensive linemen along with McGee, and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will have an instant influx into his depth charts for the upcoming season.