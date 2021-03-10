 Rivals250 RB George Pettaway ready for lots of visits after the dead period
Rivals250 RB George Pettaway ready for lots of visits after the dead period

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
East Coast Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 running back George Pettaway hasn't been able to visit many schools during his recruitment because the extended dead period shut down campus visits and camps before he could really get started. The Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Suffolk Academy star has a very long list of offers and almost as long of list of schools he wants to visit this summer. In the video below, Pettaway explains which schools are doing well in his recruitment and which ones he wants to get a better look at once the dead period is over.

