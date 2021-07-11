Rivals250 WR Isaiah Sategna goes Duck

Oregon and USC are not scheduled to play during the regular season in 2021 but that did not stop them from having a head-to-head battle. Fayetteville (Ark.) standout Isaiah Sategna had amassed over two dozen premier scholarship offers before narrowing it down to Oregon and USC following his June official visits to both schools.



On Sunday, his birthday, he made his choice and became the 15th commitment to the Ducks’ class of 2022.

The Rivals250 honoree is the No. 1-rated football prospect in the State of Arkansas and the No. 25-rated wide receiver in the nation. At 6-foot, 175-pounds, he has around average size for a high school junior WR destined for college football.

But he has exceptional speed and as a result, Duck fans also will be sure to see him at both Autzen Stadium and the newly reimagined Hayward Field.

As a high school freshman, Sategna had a 24’-1” long jump and as a sophomore ran a 6.86 second 60-meter dash, a top ten mark for all high school grades last year.

“I pretty much do every event to try to score point for my team at the State meet,” said Sategna. “I would do 100, 200, 400, long jump, high jump, 110-hurdles, 300-hurdles.

“In college I want to do hurdles and the long jump. But I could also see myself being an open sprinter. But the 110-hurdles, long jump and the 4x100 if I get to choose.”

The addition of Sategna vaults the Ducks into the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation nestled behind Oklahoma and ahead of Georgia. Should Oregon stay inside the Top Ten on national signing day, the Ducks will have landed an unprecedented fourth consecutive Top Ten recruiting class, one in each of Cristobal’s tenure as head coach.

Sategna becomes the third wideout committed to the Ducks joining two Texans, Nicholas Anderson of Katy and Stephon Johnson of Lancaster.