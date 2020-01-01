Offensive Ineptitude:

It really did not seem to matter what ton offense. After the opening drive, they simply struggled to make plays. After an opening drive that went 12 plays and 75 yards, the Ducks gained just 31 yards on their next 19 plays.

There were not a bunch of holes like against Utah. The line was getting push, but Wisconsin did a really good job of getting the gaps filled and stuffing anything Oregon tried.

There really were not a lot of adjustments of run, blocking schemes, route or anything that might catch Wisconsin off guard. When the Ducks did try something creative, it was not set up well.

Despite the ineptitude for much of the game, Justin Herbert had a fantastic performance that really capped off the season and his career for the Ducks.

Defensive grit:

Though it was not always pretty, the defense spent a lot of time on the field. Despite that time on the field, the defense came away with three big turnovers at critical times.

Brady Breeze had the second “game of his life” in a row. A forced fumble, a recovered fumble returned for a touchdown and countless stops in crucial moments.

The Ducks did a good job containing Jonathan Taylor. He was going to get his yards, but it was really important that they not allow plays from Taylor and that is a goal they accomplished.

I thought that the defensive backs overall played an exceptional game; their coverage allowed the Ducks better use of linebackers to contain Taylor.

Not So Special Teams:

Okay, really it was just the kickoff coverage team that struggled. The Ducks coverage was simply awful. After allowing a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the Ducks could not seem to do much and allowed just too much space to Cruickshank.

The punt return team played okay and Blake Maimone had a solid game aside from one shanked punt.

Herbert MVP:

Look, it was not his greatest game, but who had Herbert with more rushing touchdowns than Jonathan Taylor? His second and third touchdowns were simply of one player in his final game as a Duck.

He was the offensie MVP to Brady Breeze’s defensive player of the game, but when the Ducks needed Herbert most, he made special plays.

Hard Fought:

Had we said before the season Oregon would be 12-2 and Rose Bowl Champs, I think most people would have been happy with that end result. There were some great moments in a season of resurgence and some not so great. But at the end of the day, Oregon is the Pac-12 Champion and Rose Bowl Champion. That is a great season.

What’s next: Recruiting. Coaches will be back on the road in a little over a week to see about finishing off this class.







