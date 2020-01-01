Does Oregon have any kind of adjustment in their booth?

3rd and 4 at the 9. Coan pressured, throws it away, and they'll hold UW to a field goal. It's good, and the Badgers lead 27-21 with 12:09 to play.

4th and 1, a jet sweep gains a first down at the 15. Ducks getting worn down by UW's inventive and varied playcalling. They're shutting down Taylor, but susceptible to everything else.

Badgers run an end around and gain 8. Again, creativity.

The new offensive coordinator cannot take over soon enough. Maimone's punt is shanked and Wisconsin will have great field position.

Ducks have just 108 yards of offense, 81 of it by Herbert through the air. Third and 7, Herbert scrambles short of the first down and Oregon is three and out again.

Badgers show innovation and flexibility again as they defy expectation with a quick handoff to the fullback Stokke off right tackle, in easily for the touchdown and a 24-21 lead.

Measurement shows the Badgers inches short at the one, 4th and inches. Cryst calls a time out after seeing how the Ducks line up. Really good game so far with big plays and momentum swings. Badgers big plays and creativity has been the difference.

Difference between being stubborn and predictable and flexible and creative has the Badgers back at the goal line, first and goal at the one.

Wisconsin goes against their identity and picks up a big gain on 4th down, faking to Taylor and leaking him out of backfield for a pass down the left sideline he runs down to the ten.

Oregon stops two runs by Taylor but on 3rd down Cephus outduels Lenoir for a first down catch, going up very strong. Out route gains 8. 2nd and 2 in Oregon territory. Another run stuff. 3rd and 2, four down zone. Wildcat run comes up short. 4th and 1. Chance for another momentum swing here.

Huge momentum swing as the snap is low on the Wisconsin punt, bobbled by the punter, who is tackled by Haki Woods as Brady Breeze alertly picks up the loose ball and scoots 31 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, 21-17.

Badgers take a shot downfield, underthrown, broken up by junior Brady Breeze. 2nd and 10. Ducks break up a screen with pressure, Coan throws at his fullback's feet, no call for intentional grounding. Low snap on 3rd down. Coan misses on a slant to Cephus.

2nd half underway. Ducks finally stop a kickoff return, sending Cruikshank airborne at the 25. First down run is stuffed, then a false start. 2md amnmd 13. Another underneath pass, this time to Cephus. 3rd and 4. Sloan throws underneath to Cephus, who bounces off three tackles, a miss by Dye, and gains the first down.

Kick return lapses have cost the Ducks big time in the first half. Herbert is 9-14 for 81 yards, two rushing touchdowns and an interception. Coan started 15-18 for 88 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Badgers get the ball to start the second half. So far, they've done a decent job of containing Taylor, 11 carries for 52 yards with the forced fumble.

Need to get more variety out of their offense, maybe some downfield passes to loosen things up for the ineffective running game.

Coan finds tight end Ferguson for 7. Thibodeaux makes a nice open-field tackle on a flat pass. 3rd and 3, 17 seconds left. Ball at the Oregon 13. Touchdown to Cephus.

He's the one guy you've got to cover, and the Ducks fail on a drive just before halftime. Wisconsin leads 17-14. Ducks not getting much pressure on Coan, unlimited grappling inside helps his protection.

1st and 10 on the 36. Mykael Wright in coverage on Cephus, interferes but Cephus . makes the catch. Replay shows Cephus' foot out of bounds, under review. Pass interference would put the ball at the 18.

Wright has a bright future, but it's asking a lot to have him cover Wisconsin's primary target on a crucial play late in the half.





Kick cover team is killing the Ducks. Gives up 47 on this return out to the 47. Dye makes another tackle on another short throw over the middle. Ball at the 50. Coan keeps for 7 and a first down, in Oregon territory again. Pass to the tight end Ferguson good for 9, UW 2nd and 1 Oregon 34. Ducks stuff a run by Taylor, tackle by Carlberg. Big shift. Fullback straight ahead for the first down. Down to the UO 34, 52 seconds to go in the first half. Oregon defense has been properly stubborn and resilient so far, generating three turnovers and a missed field goal.

With a second straight short field possession Ducks offense comes to life. Herbert finds Juwan Johnson over the middle in the Red Zone. Verdell smashes for 10 up the middle, then Crazy Legs Justin Herbert runs for his second touchdown. Ducks lead 14-10.

Two safe possession passes by Coan get a first down at the 40. Taylor stuffed on first down off left tackle. Dye already has a chunk of tackles and the forced fumble. Wisconsin throwing almost exclusively underneath so far, Ducks closing quickly. Graham picks off a third down pass after Coan is pressured. Thibodeaux tackled again Bwith a clear shot at the QB. Ducks in Wisky territory.

Ducks start at the UW 36. An RPO to JJIII gets 7. Herbert keeps right side for 1, evading.a tackler in the backfield. Nearly fumbled. Verdell is stuffed on 3rd and 2. Oregon o-line getting no push against a physical Wisconsin front. 4th and 2. Straight ahead to Verdell, stoned. The stubborn insistence on "our identity" costs the Ducks again. Turnover amounts to nothing as Wisconsin takes over on downs.

Taylor picks his way right for ten and a first down. Has 8 carries for 47 yards. Fumble! Taylor stripped by Troy Dye. recovered by Lenoir.

Ducks back at the 30. 1st down run up the middle gains just 1, a stretch play right one more. 3rd and 8. Ducks in that familiar, ineffective run, run pass pattern, three and out. Third down pass is high under some pressure. Telecast team notes the Ducks are negative on their last 11 plays. Not adjusting well since the first drive and the script.

Coan with time, throws underneath to Pryor for 3. 2nd and 17. Thomas Graham sniffs out a screen and stuffs it for a 2-yard loss. 3rd and 19. Another underneath throw gains 9. 4th and 10, field goal attempt from 47 misses left. Ducks hold.

Taylor gets free on the right edge, but a holding call brings it back. 1st and 20 at the Oregon 39.

Ducks get a break on the review, but UW is going for it on 4th and half yard. Coan sneaks. It's close. Spot is right on that unofficial yellow line. Measurement confirms a 1st down at the UO 30, by half a football.

They're reviewing the spot. Looks short.

Bryson Young and Thibodeaux corral Taylor on an inside run. 3rd and 8. Slant to Cephus is good for a first down.

Wisconsin in Duck territory at the 39. False start backs them to the 44, first and 15. Short pass to Ferguson in the left flat. First quarter ends 10-7, Wisconsin 2nd and 9 at the UO 38.





1st and 8 at the UW 47. Taylor finds running room left for 6. 2nd and 2. Taylor weaves and spins for 8 and a first down.





Coan hits his tight end for a good gain, 22 yards . Taylor breaks a tackle and gets a chunk run, negated by holding.

Long pass to Pittman is way off. False start. Badgers look like they're coming after the punt. Maimone gets off a boomer down to the 15 and UW will take over at the 23 after .a short returnn

Ducks start near their own 30. Crisp out to JJ3 gets them out to the 40 but a blitz gets them a quick sack. 2nd and 17 inside run loses two. You're giving me the old Arroyo. I want the new Arroyo.

3rd and 19, Ducks take a time out with 3:18 in the 1st quarter.

Taylor gains 4 over the right side. Ducks selling out hard to stop the run, 8 in the box. Holland meets Taylor at the line on 2nd down and holds on, 1 yard gain. On 3rd and 4, Taylor drops a swing pass and UW punts. nearly blocked by Juwan Johnson.

Wisconsin's ball leading 10-7 at their own 24. Badgers have 1 yard of offense but a field goal lead after a turnover and kickoff return TD.

Dumpoff pass to Likio gains nothing. Second down pass dropped by Dollars, through his hands on the left sideline. Hard count gets the Ducks another 5 yards on the offsides. 3rd and 5. Screen to Juwan Johnson stuffed. Ducks will punt.

Wright back for the kickoff. It's three yards deep and he takes the touchback.

Ducks stuff three plays and force a field goal. 10-7. On 3rd down, the Wisconsin tackle literally tackles Kayvon Thibodeaux to prevent a sack. No call.

Herbert throws a ball into heavy traffic over the middle, intercepted by Sanborn. Sets up

Wisconsin in Duck territory at the 30. Ducks have squandered all their early momentum.

Duck kickoff team goes to sleep. Wisconsin's Cruikshank bursts free for a 96-yard kickoff return for a TD. 7-7.

Live updates from the 106th Rose Bowl:

Oregon wins toss and elects to receive.

Verdell shows good patience on a first down run for 9. Dye picks up the first down.

Herbert keeps up the middle for 3, then hits Juwan Johnson on a back shoulder throw up the left side for 16. Kampmoyer has a pass go through his hands.

Hard count gives the Ducks a free play. Offsides makes it 2nd and 5.

Dfraw by Verdell for 2. Bubble screen to Pittman gets a first down.

Inside run stuffed. 2nd and 10.

Kampmoyer gathers in a tough catch for 9 over the middle. Verdell straight ahead, surge gives him a first down.

Ducks first and 10 at the UW 20. Herbert finds Kampmoyer on a delay leaking out over the middle down to the 4.

Herbert keeps for a 4-yard touchdown running left. Uses a stiff arm to ward off a defender.

Ducks score first, 6-0 with the point pending. Good. 7-0 Ducks

75 yard drive for Oregon to open the game. 12 plays.

Ducks followed the script from the Utah game by showing Herbert running early. Pass protection is stellar.







