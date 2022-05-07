Roundtable: The DSA staff debates and discusses the takeaways from spring

With some separation and time to reflect on and digest what we learned about Dan Lanning's new-look Ducks this spring, the Duck Sports Authority staff came together to put it all in perspective while debating and discussing the key storylines. Aaron Heisen, Gabriel Marvin and Jacob Hamre were out at spring practice -- the limited windows open to media -- all spring, talked to the coaches and players and covered the spring game. Here are their thoughts on what they saw and heard while debating and discussing nine key matters -- including way-too-early season predictions.

1. Who was the most impressive player overall this spring for Oregon?

Aaron Heisen: "Boring, but Seven McGee put his skills on display in the media-viewing sections of spring practice and at the spring game. In the Ducks' first 11-on-11 drill at their third spring practice, McGee hauled in a 20-yard out route and piled up highlights the rest of the way. He has seamlessly transitioned from running back to wide receiver and he will be the Ducks' most intriguing weapon this season." Gabriel Marvin: "Without hesitation, Seven McGee had the most impressive spring camp. Though McGee wasn’t the only Duck who flourished in a new position group, he looked like a polished receiver as he showcased his elite speed, catchability and playmaking in open space throughout spring ball. "He made his presence known immediately in the spring game on the first play from scrimmage when he caught a 70-yard pass from Bo Nix and then two plays later he caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. The comparisons we’ve heard of him to De’Anthony Thomas in Chip Kelly’s offense is a lofty one for now, but not out of the question for McGee as his versatility allows him to line up anywhere on the field." Jacob Hamre: "The spring camp gave fans the first glimpse of what the new Oregon scheme has to offer. On the offensive end, Kenny Dillingham’s philosophy shined as the spring game proved the deep threat capabilities of the 2022 roster. "In this offense, Dont’e Thornton was the most impressive and intriguing player to watch. In the spring game, the sophomore snagged two touchdowns, including the 70-yard dagger at the end to seal the game for the Yellow Team. Since arriving in Eugene as a freshman in 2021, Thornton said that he’s gained around seven pounds of muscle while still being a member of 'the skinnies.' The new scheme fits his style of play perfectly as he is a big body with a substantial catch radius. With four receivers from the 2021 team departed from the program, Thornton has a clear path to improve upon his spring into the upcoming season."

2. Who had the most surprising spring?

Marvin: "DJ Johnson. I’m picking another guy who made a position change, I know. After lining up at tight end these past two seasons, Johnson made the switch to outside linebacker this spring. He’s listed as a linebacker on the roster, but as we saw in the spring game (4 sacks, 5 TFLs) defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is comfortable lining him up on the line and on the edge as well. "'I think DJ can be one of the best players in the conference,' head coach Dan Lanning said post spring game. 'One of the best players in the nation if he continues to push himself.' "We did see some flashes of potential from Johnson in position drills, but his spring game performance was indicative that the switch from offense to defense was necessary. Lupoi did note in the final press conference of spring camp that Johnson is a guy who is constantly studying the game and someone who is his own hardest critic. That work ethic set’s Johnson up to be one of the most productive players on Oregon’s defense." Hamre: "Yeah, DJ Johnson is approaching his fifth season at Oregon after having spent his freshman season at Miami. He is on his fifth number change and third position change, having switched back and forth from defensive end/outside linebacker and tight end. The spring camp clearly showed that Johnson is more than ready to be back to his natural position. "In the spring game, he led all players with 4 sacks and looked like one of the biggest players on the field. A good portion of the Ducks’ pass rush last year came from recent first-round NFL draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. Johnson will look to take on some of that production and fulfill Lanning's high praise." Heisen: "I'll go a different direction. Trikweze Bridges had the most surprising spring because nobody could have predicted that he would move between corner and safety during practice. And do so naturally. While it’s not clear where Bridges will take most of his snaps this season, he will be a huge part of this Ducks defense. A pick-6 in the spring game confirmed the skills that we had seen in practice."

3. We know it's going to be a more aggressive offense through the air, but coming out of spring what confidence do you have in Kenny Dillingham as a coordinator and the potential for this unit?