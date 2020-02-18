BELLEVUE, Neb. -- The game on the line, a packed crowd and the pressure to make a play and secure a win, five-star Hunter Sallis wants all of it. The 6-foot-4 junior guard at Omaha (Neb.) Millard North is built for the big moment and embraces the challenge of performing to the level of his lofty ranking of No. 20 nationally. He showed that over the weekend when he took over during winning time against a tough Bellevue (Neb.) West team featuring Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn.

"I know my team needed me to make plays down the stretch and coach told me that the ball is in my hands to make a play and take over," Sallis told Rivals.com. "Down the stretch of close games I know I have to do it. This year I've really embraced that role when last year I was more passive. "I know I've been getting everybody's best. Everybody is cheering against me and the team and there's also people cheering for me too. Every game I'm getting the best defender, I'm getting zoned, I'm getting box and ones. I love it. I embrace it. Some people kind of shy away from it but I live for it. I live for matchups like going against guys like Chucky." Embracing the moment along with skill, size and athleticism has turned Sallis into one of the hottest recruits in the country as programs like Alabama, Arkansas, California, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Marquette, Missouri, Nebraska and Oregon among the many that have already offered the versatile junior.

"I feel like I'm a combo guard," said Sallis. "Whatever a college needs me to play I'm good with it. If they need me to be on ball that's fine, if they need me off that's fine too. I feel like I'm versatile enough to play both positions."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

This year, Sallis has taken official visits to Gonzaga and Nebraska and he's been to Iowa State unofficially. He discussed them and many others who have been pushing.

Creighton: "They talk to me and they've told me that during the season they aren't really as hard on their recruits as they are during the spring and summer. But I know that relationship is there." Iowa State: "It was good. I really liked it and I've been to Iowa State a lot. The coaching staff, my relationship with them is good I talk to them almost every day." Kansas: "We haven't been able to yet, but we are trying to plan a visit sometime this spring or summer. I'm planning on going down there. I like their history. Bill Self is a really great coach and their assistants have really been on me, recruiting me hard so I feel like I'm a priority for them." Louisville: "I really like what they’ve been doing this year. Great coaching staff and they let there guys play. Their playing style fits me well." Gonzaga: "The visit was really good. I had a lot of fun. I got to hang around with the players, be around the coaches and really got a feel for the program. I loved it. The team, they are like a family and (Mark Few) really emphasized that if I came there I'd feel comfortable." Nebraska: "(Fred Hoiberg) has an NBA background so he knows a lot and he's willing to teach me a lot. That was something that i was looking forward to. Player development, he said that he would work with me every day and that would be good. He sold it really well. He said that this year is their building year and the years coming up will be their breakout years." Oregon: "They've come down here a lot. My relationship with coach (Jason) McKenna the assistant and then coach (Dana) Altman is really good and it's been building. I really like Oregon as well."

