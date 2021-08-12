San Diego CB Jahlil Florence picks Ducks

Oregon football gained the commitment of one of their top cornerback targets when San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln star Jahlil Florence made his announcement on local television and social media. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect picked the Ducks from an offer list of nearly two dozen programs, beating out a final three which also included Michigan and Washington.

”For my college academics and athletics I will be attending the University of Oregon,” Florence said.

Florence was in Eugene at the end of July for Oregon’s elite prospect camp Saturday Night Live and his performance solidified the Ducks’ pursuit of him. He exhibited excellent covers skills, athleticism and surprising speed, particularly given his length.

Oregon now has 17 commitments to their class of 2022 and the addition of Florence helps fill one of the positions of need slots. The Ducks have commitments from safeties Trejon Williams and Landon Hullaby and are looking to add another cornerback to their DB room before this cycle is done.

The Ducks are hoping to land their fourth consecutive Top Ten recruiting class and are currently positioned at No. 9 on the charts. The class is nearly full with room for just four or five more commitments.