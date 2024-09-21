Saturday Game Day Primer: Bye Week

As members of the Big 10, there are plenty of ontriguing matchups infvolving some upcoming Oregon opponents, plus some that might affect conference championship aspirarations as well as playoff spots down the road.

Marshall @ Ohio State Time: 9:00 AM | Network: FOX Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Line: OSU -40 | O/U: 52.5

I expect this matchup between Ohio State and Marshall to turn into one of those bloodbath-type games that doesn’t reveal much about the Buckeyes' true capabilities. The hefty spread indicates they should handle the Thundering Herd easily, allowing them to rest key players and stay healthy as they head into conference play. While it may not provide significant insights, it will serve as a confidence booster for Ohio State.

Charlotte @ Indiana Time: 9:00 AM | Network: BTN Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN Line: IU -29 | O/U: 50.5

I’ve been really impressed with Frank Cignetti and the way he’s getting Indiana to play. They have a great opportunity to leverage their home-field advantage against Charlotte, and the sizable spread suggests they should control the game. I’m curious to see how the scoring plays out given the moderate over/under as they move forward this season. On the other hand, UCLA seems like a shell of what they were last year, and even that team was just average, so I’ll be watching closely to see how Indiana develops.

Villanova @ Maryland Time: 9:00 AM | Network: BTN Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Line: MD -17.5 | O/U: 44.5

I like what Mike Locksley has done with Maryland, but this matchup against Villanova feels like one where they should be a much bigger favorite. The current line makes me wonder about their true potential this season. I’ll be watching to see if they can dominate and live up to the expectations, especially with the over/under suggesting a potentially defensive game.

Kent State @ Penn State Time: 12:30 PM | Network: BTN Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Line: PSU -49 | O/U: 55.5

I believe Penn State is set for a commanding win against Kent State, given the large spread. With a high over/under, I’m looking forward to seeing how they capitalize on their offensive capabilities and if they can produce a lot of points.

USC @ Michigan Time: 12:30 PM | Network: CBS Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Line: USC -4.5 | O/U: 44.5

This matchup is highly anticipated, and I’m looking forward to seeing how far the USC defense has come this season. However, with the Michigan offense struggling early on, it raises questions about how much we’re really going to learn from this game. While USC holds a slight edge, I’m curious to see if they can showcase their improvements against a team that hasn’t found its rhythm offensively..

UCLA @ LSU Time: 12:30 PM | Network: ABC Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Line: LSU -21.5 | O/U: 56.5

This matchup presents a crucial opportunity for both teams to reveal their true capabilities. While USC's victory over LSU was impressive, LSU hasn’t looked overly strong since then. Meanwhile, UCLA’s recent loss to Indiana raises questions about their competitiveness moving forward. This game will provide valuable insights into how the rest of the season might unfold for several teams, as I expect both squads to showcase their strengths and address their weaknesses. The spread reflects confidence, and I’m eager to see if they can meet the over/under with their offensive firepower.

Rutgers @ Virginia Tech Time: 12:30 PM | Network: ACC Network Location: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA Line: VT -3.5 | O/U: 44.5

With Virginia Tech favored by a slim margin, I expect a closely fought contest. The over/under suggests a balanced matchup, so I’ll be keeping an eye on how both defenses perform and if they can make a difference.

Northwestern @ Washington Time: 4:00 PM | Network: FS1 Location: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Line: WASH -12 | O/U: 42.5

Following the heartbreaking loss to their in-state rival in the Apple Cup, this is one of those "must-win" bounce-back games for Washington. I see them as the favorite in this matchup against a Northwestern team that hasn’t looked great this season. I'm curious to see how the Huskies respond this week and leverage their home-field advantage. The low over/under suggests expectations for a defensive battle, which could lead to some intriguing strategies on both sides as they aim to regain momentum.

Iowa @ Minnesota Time: 4:30 PM | Network: NBC Location: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Line: IOWA -2.5 | O/U: 35.5

This matchup looks set for a tight contest, and I expect Iowa to edge it out. With a low over/under, I’m anticipating a defensive battle, so I’ll be watching for key plays that could swing the momentum.

Michigan State @ Boston College Time: 5:00 PM | Network: ACC Network Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA Line: BC -6 | O/U: 45.5

Boston College holds a slight edge in this game, and I’m curious to see how they handle Michigan State. The moderate over/under suggests a balanced scoring approach, so I’ll be interested in how both defenses rise to the challenge.

Purdue @ Oregon State Time: 5:30 PM | Network: The CW Network Location: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Line: ORST -3 | O/U: 50.5

How bad is Purdue? They lost by 63 to Notre Dame last week and are now underdogs to a massively depleted Oregon State team that just lost by 35 to Oregon at Reser Stadium. Oregon State comes in as a narrow favorite against Purdue, and I expect a competitive game. The over/under indicates a chance for decent scoring from both sides, so I’ll be watching closely to see who can seize the momentum. This matchup could reveal a lot about both teams and their potential moving forward.



