The Oregon Ducks face a tougher test this week against Boise State after an uneven 24-14 win over Idaho in their season opener. Despite the win, Oregon had some struggles—particularly with pass protection on the offensive line. The defense held firm but allowed Idaho to capitalize on a couple of trick plays. On the bright side, new starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a stellar debut, going 41 of 49 for 380 yards and two touchdowns

.

As they look to smooth out the rough edges, Oregon will rely on Gabriel’s playmaking ability and a steady rushing attack led by Jordan James, who was the Ducks' top rusher last week with 15 carries for 95 yards.

Key Storylines:

Dillon Gabriel’s Strong Start Gabriel’s impressive debut was the highlight of Oregon’s opener, as he efficiently guided the offense despite the pressure he faced. Boise State's defense is more aggressive, and Gabriel will need to be just as sharp, relying on quick decisions and accurate throws to keep the Ducks moving.

Offensive Line Needs to Improve After struggling with pass protection against Idaho, Oregon’s offensive line faces a much stiffer test in Boise State. Gabriel was under duress too often last week, and if the Ducks don’t improve their blocking, it could make for a long night.

Jordan James Leading the Ground Game James was the workhorse for Oregon in their opener, racking up 95 yards on 15 carries. Establishing the run early against Boise State will be important to open up the passing game and give Gabriel more time in the pocket. Look for James to continue shouldering the load in the ground game.

Defensive Focus The Ducks' defense, led by key players like Jordan Burch, Derrick Harmon, and Jeffrey Bassa must stay disciplined. After being caught off guard by a few trick plays last week, they’ll need to be more alert to prevent Boise State from gaining an edge. Pressuring Boise’s quarterback and shutting down their run game will be top priorities.

Matchup to Watch: Oregon’s offensive line vs. Boise State’s defensive front. The Broncos will likely attack the Ducks’ protection schemes after seeing last week’s struggles. If Oregon can’t protect Gabriel, it could disrupt their entire game plan.

Other Games Around the Big Ten Today

12:00 PM ET Kickoffs:

No. 10 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas (FOX) A top-10 battle between Michigan and Texas that could have College Football Playoff implications. Michigan’s defense will need to contain Texas’ explosive offense to stay in the game.

No. 8 Penn State vs. Bowling Green (BTN) Penn State is heavily favored, but they’ll look to continue fine-tuning their high-powered offense before conference play.

Minnesota vs. Rhode Island (Peacock) The Gophers have a favorable matchup against Rhode Island, giving them a chance to build confidence heading into their Big Ten schedule.

Rutgers vs. Akron (BTN) Rutgers will aim to start 2-0 as they take on an Akron team looking to pull off an early-season upset.

3:30 PM ET Kickoffs:

No. 21 Iowa vs. Iowa State (CBS) The annual Cy-Hawk rivalry promises to be physical as Iowa looks to lean on its defense to secure a win against its in-state rival.

Maryland vs. Michigan State (BTN) Both teams are trying to make an early statement in the Big Ten East, and this game could set the tone for their seasons.

Washington vs. Eastern Michigan (BTN) Washington’s explosive offense should make quick work of Eastern Michigan, but this game could be an opportunity to shore up any defensive concerns.

Wisconsin vs. South Dakota (FS1) Wisconsin looks to overpower South Dakota with its strong running game and improved passing attack under new head coach Luke Fickell.

7:00 PM ET Kickoff:

Illinois vs. No. 19 Kansas (FS1) The Illini head to Kansas to face a tough challenge. This road game will test Illinois' resolve as they take on a rising Kansas team.

7:30 PM ET Kickoffs:

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Western Michigan (BTN) Ohio State’s new starting quarterback, Will Howard, will lead the Buckeyes as they look to keep their offense rolling. Western Michigan is expected to struggle against the Buckeyes' high-powered attack, but Howard’s development will be closely watched.

Nebraska vs. Colorado (NBC) Old conference rivals meet again as Nebraska travels to face a Colorado team coming off a big win. Nebraska needs a strong performance to regain its footing.

10:00 PM ET Kickoff:

No. 7 Oregon vs. Boise State (Peacock) Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks face Boise State in a late-night showdown at Autzen Stadium, where Oregon’s offense will look to make a statement.

11:00 PM ET Kickoff:

No. 13 USC vs. Utah State (BTN) Miller Moss takes the reins as USC’s quarterback, and all eyes will be on how he runs the Trojans’ offense. USC’s high-octane attack will look to overwhelm Utah State in the final game of the day.

With Big Ten teams taking on tough non-conference opponents and fine-tuning their rosters, today’s games will give a glimpse of what’s to come in the season. Keep an eye on Oregon’s future conference foes as they work through their schedules.