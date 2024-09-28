UCLA's offense has faced significant challenges, particularly in the running game, averaging only 60.3 yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry. Fans have expressed frustration over the shift in offensive strategy, as the team has relied heavily on short passing rather than a strong ground game. Quarterback Ethan Garbers has also struggled, facing consistent pressure from defenses and failing to minimize mistakes, including several costly interceptions.

The foe is familiar – the venue is familiar, but this will be the first official conference matchup for Oregon in Big Ten play as they head to UCLA following a dominant performance against rival Oregon State. A much needed bye week early in the season will soon be followed by a tough stretch of football. While the Ducks are looking to build on their recent success, UCLA is struggling under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster. After a challenging start, including a loss to LSU and a prior defeat by Indiana, the Bruins find themselves in a tough spot.

The consensus view is that Oregon is anticipated to win decisively. I like that Oregon’s strengths are a perfect fit against UCLA's ongoing struggles. But this could also look a lot like an old-fashioned ‘After Dark’ game from the past. I think the biggest thing here is for the team to be focused and disciplined early – especially on offense. If the Ducks limit self-inflicted wounds, this should be a good night.

Looking ahead to the matchup, Oregon's defense is poised to exploit UCLA's weaknesses, particularly in the run game and offensive line. Players like Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch are expected to be disruptive forces against a struggling Bruins offense. On the other side, Oregon's offensive line is showing improvement, and maintaining consistency will be crucial to establishing their run game and protecting Dillon Gabriel.

Injuries have further complicated UCLA's situation, with numerous players listed as 'out,' including key starters. While some may return, such as receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, the overall impact of injuries on the Bruins’ depth remains a concern.

The Rest of the Big Ten Week 5

Friday, September 27, 2024

Washington at Rutgers 5:00 PM PT, FOX Line: Rutgers -2.5, o/u: 45.5

Game Notes: Coming off a national championship appearance, Washington was expected to face challenges this season, but many anticipated those struggles would come later in the year. Instead, the Huskies fell to Rutgers 21-18 in their Big Ten opener, marking their second loss of the season and raising questions about their performance. Despite outgaining Rutgers 521-299 in total yards, Washington's failure to capitalize on three missed field goals and costly penalties ultimately cost them the game.

This victory sets Rutgers up for a potential run at the Big Ten title, as they will face only three ranked opponents: @USC (#13) on October 25 and a home game against Illinois (#19) on November 23. Notably, Rutgers avoids matchups with the other big four conference contenders—Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon—this season, positioning them favorably in their quest for conference success.

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Minnesota at Michigan 9:00 AM PT, FOX Line: Michigan -9.5, o/u: 35.5

Preview: Michigan is riding high after a thrilling 27-24 victory over USC, which puts the Wolverines right back into contention for both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races. Now, they look to maintain momentum and hold on to the Little Brown Jug with a win over Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, are reeling after a tough 31-14 home loss to Iowa. With a challenging schedule ahead, including a matchup with USC, Minnesota can't afford many more slip-ups. This makes the game critical for both teams as they battle to stay competitive.

Maryland at Indiana 9:00 AM PT, BTN Line: Indiana -7, o/u: 53.5

Preview: This Indiana vs. Maryland matchup could quietly be the most intriguing Big Ten game of the weekend. Indiana remains unbeaten at 4-0, though they've yet to face a likely bowl contender. With a favorable stretch of games before meeting Michigan and Ohio State, the Hoosiers are looking to build on their strong start.

Maryland, meanwhile, rebounded from a tough loss to Michigan State with solid wins over Virginia and Villanova. With a bye week ahead before facing Northwestern, this game is crucial for both teams to maintain momentum in the conference race.

Nebraska at Purdue 9:00 AM PT, Peacock Line: Nebraska -10, o/u: 47.5

Preview: Purdue is struggling, coming off lopsided losses to Notre Dame and Oregon State. With a tough schedule ahead, the Boilermakers are likely underdogs in their remaining games and need to figure out how to jump on Nebraska early to break their losing streak.

For Nebraska, this marks their first road game of the season. They’re looking to bounce back from another close defeat, this time against Illinois, which has dampened the early-season excitement of Huskers fans. Both teams are hungry for a win, making this a pivotal matchup for the rest of their seasons.

Wisconsin at USC 12:30 PM PT, ESPN+ Line: USC -15.5, o/u: 51

Preview: Which team can rebound faster? Wisconsin hasn’t found its stride yet, struggling in wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota, and getting outclassed by Alabama. The Badgers need to turn things around quickly.

USC, coming off a tough 27-24 loss to Michigan, still has a favorable schedule ahead. However, they need to perform well against Wisconsin before facing road games against Minnesota and Penn State. Historically, USC leads the series 6-1, but Wisconsin took the most recent meeting in a thrilling 23-21 win at the 2015 Holiday Bowl.

Ohio State at Michigan State 4:00 PM PT, Peacock Line: Ohio State -23.5, o/u: 48.5

Preview: Michigan State has had a promising start under new head coach Jonathan Smith, but the road gets much tougher now. After an impressive win at Maryland and a close loss to Boston College, the Spartans face a challenging stretch with games at Oregon, Iowa, and Michigan ahead.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is 3-0 but didn’t cover the spread against Marshall. With bigger matchups on the horizon against Iowa and Oregon, the Buckeyes need to stay focused, as getting past Michigan State may present some challenges. This game will be a key test for both teams as they gear up for the heart of the season.

Illinois at Penn State 4:30 PM PT, NBC Line: Penn State -18, o/u: 47.5

Preview: Penn State is hosting its iconic White Out, and while Illinois may not match the color coordination, they'll certainly show up after a thrilling overtime win against Nebraska that pushed them to 4-0. With a favorable matchup against Purdue in two weeks, a win here could propel the Illini into the national spotlight.

Penn State, fresh off a dominant 56-0 win over Kent State, needed that tune-up after a tighter 34-27 victory over Bowling Green. With UCLA looming next, a win here sets Penn State up for a likely 5-0 start before their road test at USC.