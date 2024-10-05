Saturday primer: Week 6

Here is your Saturday Primer for the rest of the Big Ten games today:

We will have the Fifth Quarter up on Sunday as normal, but we will be doing a very special interview tomorrow and I will share it with you as soon as it is ready!

With Oregon having a big defensive effort against Michigan State and their best running game of the year, there is a showdown set for next Saturday in Eugene. Today, you get to sit back and watch college football with an Oregon win in the rearview mirror. Not a bad way to spend a Saturday.





Saturday, October 5, 2024

UCLA at Penn State

12:00 pm ET, FOX Line: Penn State -28, o/u: 46.5

Game thoughts: UCLA is not very good on offense and Penn State is good on defense. Just don’t see the Bruins being able to pull the upset here

Purdue at Wisconsin

12:00 pm ET, BTN Line: Wisconsin -14, o/u: 46.5

Game thoughts: Wisconsin is coming off if two losses – a thrashing at the hands of Alabama and a loss to USc in which the Badgers had the halftime lead. Purdue is not good so this one looks to be a chance for Wisconsin to get some positive momentum.

Iowa at Ohio State

3:30 pm ET, CBS Line: Ohio State —20.5, o/u: 44.5 Game thoughts: Iowa is better offensively this year than they have been for the better part of a decade, I still don’t see them having anywhere near enough to beat Ohio State.

Indiana at Northwestern

3:30 pm ET, BTN Line: Indiana -13.5, o/u: 41.5

Game thoughts: Indiana under Frank Cignetti has surprised a lot of people – but they are simply better than Northwestern.

Rutgers at Nebraska

4:00 pm ET, FS1 Line: Nebraska -7, o/u: 41.5

Game thoughts: This one might be entertaining. Nebraska is still working up from the doldrums of the Scott Frost era and they are better. Rutgers has a tough, physical team. If Rutgers gets by the Huskers, they have a really good looking season on front of them. I like Nebraska here, but not sure they cover.

Michigan at Washington

7:30 pm ET, NBC Line: Washington -2.5, o/u: 41.5

Game thoughts: While Washington is awful in the red zone, the Michigan offense looks like something from the 1930s. I think this one stays under the 41.5 but not really sure who has the edge here. Probably Washington at home, but this one will be (ugly) close all the way.

USC at Minnesota

7:30 pm ET, BTN Line: USC -8.5, o/u: 51.5

Game thoughts: This one will be interesting. USC is clearly a slow starting, second half team, but Minnesota is a physical team that can stop comebacks. I think USC has too much talent, though, for Wisconsin to overcome in this one.







