Savage Focused as Oregon Prepares for Playoff Battle Against Ohio State

“It’s still a business trip, but yeah, it’s a blessing to be out here in L.A.,” Savage said, acknowledging the mix of excitement and focus that accompanies the team’s journey.

LOS ANGELES — Oregon defensive back Kobe Savage spoke with clarity and determination during his interview as the Ducks arrived in Los Angeles ahead of their highly anticipated playoff game against Ohio State.

The Ducks arrived with a laser-focused mindset, instilled by head coach Dan Lanning. “I feel like the overall mood is definitely business,” Savage said. “Coach Lanning does a good job of reiterating that throughout the week, telling us it’s not really a bowl game, it’s a playoff game, and it’s do or die. Definitely a different mindset going into this.”

Reflecting on the significance of playing in the Rose Bowl, Savage shared a vivid memory. “I remember watching a little bit of Ohio State and I want to say Utah, when Jackson Smith, I think, went for three touchdowns. That’s my most recent memory. I know it’s a historic game, just excited to be here and be in it.”

Despite the historical weight of the moment, the team remains focused on its ultimate goal. “Being at the airport and looking around, driving through here, getting to this hotel, it was crazy seeing L.A.,” Savage said. “But like we said, we’re really locked in for this game.”

The extended layoff since their last game has only heightened the Ducks’ eagerness. “Just practicing all month of December and January, really excited to get back out there instead of going against each other,” Savage said. “Finally get to go out there against Ohio State and showcase what we’ve got.”

Savage credited the bye week with giving the team a critical advantage. “I felt it got a lot of air under our wings, being able to get the recovery in, extra film in, being able to study both Tennessee and Ohio State,” he explained. “I feel mentally and physically it helped us a lot.”

When asked about Ohio State’s offense, Savage didn’t mince words. “I mean, a great explosive offense, with great receivers on the outside and two solid backs and a good quarterback in Will Howard,” he said. “I feel like the biggest thing is just honing in our keys, playing our game. I feel like we’re one of the best teams, if not the best team in the country whenever we are just playing our game.”

Savage emphasized preparation as the key to success. “Just honing into the details and preparation, knowing that this could be our last game, that it’s do or die,” he said. “Finding the edge in the details, what will separate us in this game, and the little keys—maybe recovery or extra film—that will help us out.”

Facing an opponent like Ohio State brings its own challenges, but Savage spoke highly of the Buckeyes and their quarterback, Will Howard. “I’m sure it definitely stuck with him,” he said, referencing their October matchup. “He’s a great competitor, a great guy, overall a good leader and just a great person that you would love to compete with out there on that field.”

Reflecting on his transfer to Oregon, Savage expressed satisfaction with his decision. “It’s amazing,” he said. “I knew it was going to come to fruition, just the guy Coach Lanning is and the staff that he has surrounding us and all the players we have at Oregon. It’s not too much of a surprise, but it’s definitely just a great feeling being out here.”

Lanning’s leadership has been crucial in shaping the team’s approach. “Like I was saying earlier, just that business trip mindset,” Savage noted. “We’re not really taking this as a bowl game. We’re just excited to come out here, showcase our abilities to the best we can, and just leaving no stone unturned. That’s the biggest thing we’ve got.”

Savage vividly recalled the intensity of their first game against Ohio State. “It was just really competitive, like it was just punch after punch,” he said. “I remember there were several lead changes in that game. I try not to even pay attention to the score, but just different flows of momentum, offense, defense, even special teams. That was big for us. Just blow after blow, like a seventh-round fight.”

Oregon’s culture of mental toughness and camaraderie is a cornerstone of its success. “It’s a big group of tough guys, a lot of tough guys, who just have the mental fortitude to go out there, do their job for their brother, lay it out on the line for each other,” Savage said. “That’s one of our DNA traits, is connection and sacrifice. We’re going to sacrifice our body and our mentals for whatever we can for our brother next to us.”

As for his future, Savage acknowledged the NCAA’s JUCO waiver but made it clear his focus is on the present. “Coach Hamp talked to me a little bit about that,” he said. “I had that on my mind a little bit during the Christmas break for the three days we got. But other than that, really my main focus is to beat Ohio State.”

With the stakes higher than ever, Oregon’s mindset is clear: this is no ordinary game. It’s a playoff battle. And for Savage and the Ducks, it’s all about business.