It would be hard to craft a more compelling college football season opener than to have a pair of top 11-ranked non-conference opponents clashing, where one features a new head coach who just happened to be the defensive coordinator for the other side when it won the national championship last season.

The first game of the Dan Lanning Era was going to be captivating for Oregon fans regardless of opponent or circumstances, but to have the No. 11 Ducks going up against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and Lanning's old boss/mentor Kirby Smart ... well, this is one of the most intriguing games on the entire college football schedule.

Lanning has shared his thoughts on all of that, but in terms of the matchup itself, it's time to take a closer look at just what Oregon is up against Saturday in Atlanta.