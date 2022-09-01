Scouting the Opponent: Despite 15 drafted players, Georgia loaded again
It would be hard to craft a more compelling college football season opener than to have a pair of top 11-ranked non-conference opponents clashing, where one features a new head coach who just happened to be the defensive coordinator for the other side when it won the national championship last season.
The first game of the Dan Lanning Era was going to be captivating for Oregon fans regardless of opponent or circumstances, but to have the No. 11 Ducks going up against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and Lanning's old boss/mentor Kirby Smart ... well, this is one of the most intriguing games on the entire college football schedule.
Lanning has shared his thoughts on all of that, but in terms of the matchup itself, it's time to take a closer look at just what Oregon is up against Saturday in Atlanta.
Scouting the Georgia Bulldogs
2021 record: 14-1, national champions
Scoring offense: 10th (38.4 PPG)
Scoring defense: 1st (10.2 PPG)
Total offense: 26th (442.8 YPG)
Total defense: 2nd (268.9 YPG)
Five Players to Know
OLB Nolan Smith (No. 4): The Ducks just lost their star edge rusher from the 2019 class. Kayvon Thibodeaux was the No. 6-ranked recruit that year and only needed three collegiate years before playing football on Sundays. The only other edge rusher ranked higher in that class was Georgia’s Nolan Smith. Smith was the No. 2-ranked player in the entire nation and unlike Thibs, he returned for his senior season. His talent is evident, already being named to the preseason watch lists for both the Outland Trophy (given to the nation’s best interior lineman) and the Nagurski Trophy (given to the nation's best defender). Lanning knows him all too well having been his defensive coordinator for the past three years. Double teams and plays away from his side will be necessary for any success at the line of scrimmage.
