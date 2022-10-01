The win last Saturday was anything but easy for the Ducks. They took their only lead late in the fourth quarter after trailing the entire game. That's when things really changed as the Oregon offense was finally able to finish off drives while the defense made some timely stops.

Even as tense as it was, though, that 44-41 come-from-behind win at Washington State kept the Ducks' momentum rolling with three straight victories.

Next up is Stanford, which on paper is not as threatening as the Cougars.

The Cardinal is 1-2 (0-2 Pac-12) with not many bright spots to point out. Oregon (3-1,0) will also be returning to Autzen Stadium for this game and have all the confidence in the world sitting at No. 13 in the AP poll.

What makes this game dangerous for the Ducks is the history between the two teams. Stanford had the early-season upset in the matchup last year and also defeated Oregon in 2018 at Autzen Stadium (with both of those losses coming in overtime).

That was the last time fans in Eugene witnessed a loss at home.

The Cardinal is nowhere near the level it once wa. Then again, last year's Stanford team wasn’t either and still prevailed.

Oregon will surely be on its toes during the late-night contest as it the Ducks and Cardinal kick it off at 8 p.m. PT on FS1.

In the meantime, let's take a closer look at the matchup ...