Nearly half of Oregon's 2024 recruiting class is represented on the newly-updated Rivals250 rankings. The refresh to the list arrived Tuesday, and the Ducks are well represented once again.

Dan Lanning's program currently holds the No. 5 spot on the overall team rankings list as Oregon now has 16 commitments overall. Seven of those prospects are included in the Rivals250 led by four-star defensive end Xadavien Sims.

Four of the seven recruits representing Oregon in the top rankings will play on the defensive side of the ball in Eugene.

Also included is a look many of the top remaining notable Oregon targets who made the list including several upcoming official visitors expected to touch down in Eugene over the next couple weekends.