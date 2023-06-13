See where Oregon commits and top targets landed in the new 2024 Rivals250
Nearly half of Oregon's 2024 recruiting class is represented on the newly-updated Rivals250 rankings. The refresh to the list arrived Tuesday, and the Ducks are well represented once again.
Dan Lanning's program currently holds the No. 5 spot on the overall team rankings list as Oregon now has 16 commitments overall. Seven of those prospects are included in the Rivals250 led by four-star defensive end Xadavien Sims.
Four of the seven recruits representing Oregon in the top rankings will play on the defensive side of the ball in Eugene.
Also included is a look many of the top remaining notable Oregon targets who made the list including several upcoming official visitors expected to touch down in Eugene over the next couple weekends.
See the full list of where Oregon's remaining notable targets rank as well:
No. 3 -- five-star DE Williams Nwaneri (Lee's Summit, Mo.)
No. 5 -- five-star DE Colin Simmons (Duncanville, Texas)
No. 9 -- five-star S KJ Bolden (Buford, Ga.)
No. 10 -- five-star DT David Stone (Bradenton, Fla.)
No. 12 -- five-star ILB Justin Williams (Conroe, Texas)
No. 18 -- five-star WR Ryan Wingo (St. Louis, Mo.)
No. 25 -- four-star OT Brandon Baker (Santa Ana, Calif.)
No. 31 -- four-star CB Bryce West (Cleveland, Ohio)
No. 37 -- four-star ILB Dylan Williams (Long Beach, Calif.)
No. 40 -- four-star WR Gatlin Bair (Burley, Idaho)
No. 56 -- four-star ATH Ryan Pellum (Long Beach, Calif.)
No. 57 -- four-star DE Elijah Rushing (Tucson, Ariz.)
No. 71 -- four-star APB Nathaniel Frazier (Santa Ana, Calif.)
No. 76 -- four-star CB Zabien Brown (Santa Ana, Calif.)
No. 102 -- four-star DT Aydin Breland (Santa Ana, Calif.)
No. 135 -- four-star DT Jericho Johnson (Fairfield, Calif.)
No. 147 -- four-star OG Isendre Ahfua (Seattle, Wash.)
No. 154 -- four-star APB Christian Clark (Phoenix, Ariz.)
No. 179 -- four-star RB Jason Brown (Seattle, Wash.)
No. 186 -- four-star DE Zina Umeozulu (Allen, Texas)
No. 190 -- four-star CB Aaron Scott (Springfield, Ohio)
No. 199 -- four-star S Ka'Davion Dotson (Duncanville, Texas)
No. 226 -- four-star OG Preston Taumua (Aiea, Hawaii)