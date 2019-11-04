The early signing period is just a week away. Who is left and what do they have going on? In preparation for next week's signing period, we are taking a look at the top remaining prospects by position. We begin today by looking at the point guards led by 2020's No. 2 overall player, Cade Cunningham. MORE: KU JUCO looking good, previewing Earl Timberlake's decision



Cade Cunningham

Whose involved?: Final five of Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Texas and Washington.

The latest: If you remotely follow recruiting you know all about Cunningham and how his brother is an assistant at Oklahoma State. You also know that there has been a huge push by Kentucky to get Cunningham to consider Big Blue Nation. He's taken all of his visits and it's hard to see him going anywhere other than one of those two programs. Look for a decision before the month is over.



Jalen Suggs

Whose involved?: Florida, Gonzaga and Minnesota.

The latest: We could list several more schools for Suggs, but at this point Gonzaga appears to be the only program putting much effort into his recruitment and he took an official visit in October. The Zags are a huge favorite to land him but he won't be signing early and as we've written in the past, he is one who could consider playing professionally overseas instead of going to college.



Jalen Terry

Whose involved?: Terry recently broke off a commitment to Michigan State and has seen Louisville, LSU, Mississippi and Oregon among others jump in.

The latest: Since opening his recruitment, Terry has already visited LSU and he'll see Louisville this weekend. Oregon and Ole Miss should get visits as well and there is no rush to make a decision. Look for his recruitment to last into the winter and things look pretty wide open at this point.



KK Robinson

Whose involved?: Final four of Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas and TCU.

The latest: Robinson has completed all of his official visits and should be announcing his choice in the near future. Illinois landed Andre Curbelo last week, which likely takes them out of the picture while the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs are likely playing catch up. Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks look like the major favorite here.



Mike Miles