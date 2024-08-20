"I feel like the biggest transition was the playbook," the defensive back said, reflecting on his journey through spring practice and now into fall camp. "The scheme is definitely a lot bigger than my junior college was, but the culture and all the stuff around the team is pretty much the same."

Transitioning from junior college to a Division I football program like Oregon is no small feat. For one Oregon defensive back, the adjustment has been both challenging and rewarding as he navigates the increased competition and complexity of the Ducks' playbook.

The step up in competition has been noticeable, particularly within the Ducks' talented receiver group. "The level of competition, I would for sure say, is higher with our receiver group being so talented," he noted. "But it's been great day in, day out. We progress."

Coaches Chris Hampton and Rashad Wadood have played pivotal roles in the defensive back's development, focusing on refining his technique and attention to detail. "I would for sure say the specifics to detail," he explained. "Each player has their own different traits in which they can play corner or they can play safety. And they do a good job of factoring out those players and figuring out which tools are tailored to each player and what they should use."

Facing off against Oregon’s deep receiver corps has provided its own set of challenges, particularly against quicker, smaller receivers. "Specifically for me, I feel like what's harder to match up against is when it's a much shorter receiver, shorter and twitchier, just because they're smaller frame, they're quicker at the line of scrimmage, so it makes it a little bit harder," he admitted.

In terms of positioning, the defensive back has found playing in the field more challenging compared to the boundary. "I would say the field. The boundary—there's not enough space for a receiver to run, so it makes it a little easier on me," he said.

The competition between Oregon's offense and defense during fall camp has been fierce, with both sides pushing each other to improve. "I for sure say it's off and on," he observed. "We have great players on both sides of the ball. So one day you'll see us up, another day you'll see the offense up. But either way, one side's getting better—both sides getting better, honestly. And it just helps us build off of each other."

As for his role on the team, the defensive back has been focused primarily on playing cornerback, without much cross-training in other positions. "Specifically corner," he confirmed when asked about his duties on the field.

As the Ducks prepare for the upcoming season, this defensive back’s journey highlights the challenges of adjusting to a higher level of play, as well as the importance of perseverance and attention to detail in achieving success.