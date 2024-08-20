PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Sione Laulea: "The biggest transition was the playbook"

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

Transitioning from junior college to a Division I football program like Oregon is no small feat. For one Oregon defensive back, the adjustment has been both challenging and rewarding as he navigates the increased competition and complexity of the Ducks' playbook.

"I feel like the biggest transition was the playbook," the defensive back said, reflecting on his journey through spring practice and now into fall camp. "The scheme is definitely a lot bigger than my junior college was, but the culture and all the stuff around the team is pretty much the same."


The step up in competition has been noticeable, particularly within the Ducks' talented receiver group. "The level of competition, I would for sure say, is higher with our receiver group being so talented," he noted. "But it's been great day in, day out. We progress."

Coaches Chris Hampton and Rashad Wadood have played pivotal roles in the defensive back's development, focusing on refining his technique and attention to detail. "I would for sure say the specifics to detail," he explained. "Each player has their own different traits in which they can play corner or they can play safety. And they do a good job of factoring out those players and figuring out which tools are tailored to each player and what they should use."

Facing off against Oregon’s deep receiver corps has provided its own set of challenges, particularly against quicker, smaller receivers. "Specifically for me, I feel like what's harder to match up against is when it's a much shorter receiver, shorter and twitchier, just because they're smaller frame, they're quicker at the line of scrimmage, so it makes it a little bit harder," he admitted.

In terms of positioning, the defensive back has found playing in the field more challenging compared to the boundary. "I would say the field. The boundary—there's not enough space for a receiver to run, so it makes it a little easier on me," he said.

The competition between Oregon's offense and defense during fall camp has been fierce, with both sides pushing each other to improve. "I for sure say it's off and on," he observed. "We have great players on both sides of the ball. So one day you'll see us up, another day you'll see the offense up. But either way, one side's getting better—both sides getting better, honestly. And it just helps us build off of each other."

As for his role on the team, the defensive back has been focused primarily on playing cornerback, without much cross-training in other positions. "Specifically corner," he confirmed when asked about his duties on the field.

As the Ducks prepare for the upcoming season, this defensive back’s journey highlights the challenges of adjusting to a higher level of play, as well as the importance of perseverance and attention to detail in achieving success.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvc2lvbmUtbGF1bGVhLXRoZS1iaWdnZXN0LXRyYW5zaXRpb24td2Fz LXRoZS1wbGF5Ym9vay0iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUy RnNpb25lLWxhdWxlYS10aGUtYmlnZ2VzdC10cmFuc2l0aW9uLXdhcy10aGUt cGxheWJvb2stJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK