Six Ducks invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Oregon will be sending six of its former standouts to the NFL Scouting Combine in March, which is the second-most of any Pac-12 program.

Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, safety Verone McKinley III, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, running back CJ Verdell, wide receiver Devon Williams and cornerback Mykael Wright are among the 324 prospects invited to work out and meet with NFL general managers and scouts in Indianapolis from March 1-7.

Thibodeaux is widely projected to be one of the top picks in the draft after racking up 19 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss, 126 total tackles, 7 pass deflections and 3 forced fumbles across 31 games in three seasons at Oregon. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and finalist for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award this past season.

Johnson had 25 catches for 311 yards and a TD in 10 games in 2021 and finishes his Ducks career with 139 career receptions -- 10th-most in Oregon history -- for 1,928 yards and 15 career touchdowns.

McKinley was 2021 consensus first-team All-America selection and Jim Thorpe Award finalist after tying for the FBS lead with 6 interceptions and 77 tackles, which was second-most among Pac-12 defensive backs. He finished with 11 career interceptions, and 168 tackles.

Verdell rushed for 406 yards and 6 TDs on 78 carries in five games in 2021 and finished sixth in Oregon history with 2,929 career rushing yards, along with 30 total touchdowns (27 rushing). He's one of just five Ducks to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons (2018-19).

Williams led Oregon in 2021 with 35 receptions for 557 yards and 4 TDs.

And Wright finished third on the team this past season with 65 total tackles, including 3 for loss. He finishes with 2 career interceptions and 19 career passes defended, plus 35 career kickoff returns for 982 yards and 2 TDs (both in 2019). According to PFF, he led the Pac-12 with 20 forced incompletions since 2019.