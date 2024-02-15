The slits in the proverbial bubble that Oregon has sat on for the last three seasons began to crack as Washington employed a desperate press to remain afloat in last Thursday’s game. Trailing the Ducks 66-46 with 10:25 remaining, the Huskies decided to send two defenders to the initial pass, using a third to block the vision of any outlet.

“Obviously didn’t handle it well,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said postgame. “We had to find a way, but you can’t make that many mistakes on February 8th.”

Those mistakes seeped into Saturday’s “must-have-it” game against Washington State — a 62-56 loss. A marginal defeat to a Cougars team with a fast track to an at-large bid.

Two possessions. Six points. Six missed free throws that represent the minuscule lines that separate Oregon from being the perennial NCAA Tournament team it used to be. It hasn’t been for a lack of talent, at least not this season.

But this drought, which, for all intents and purposes, will remain parched lest a Pac-12 Tournament run, has been the consequence of a lack of consistency in shooting, handling pressure and a nasty injury bug that has become a safety blanket for blame while preventing the Ducks from jelling.

“Somebody called me,” Altman said. “He goes, ‘the Georgia game seems so long ago. You started Jesse, Keeshawn, Nate — three guys that aren’t even playing — Dante started and then didn’t play another game for a while. Jermaine’s the only guy that has stuck it out.’”

Not to mention, freshmen Jackson Shelstad and Mookie Cook were unavailable.