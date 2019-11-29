Smell Roses? Ducks seek to refocus vs. upset-minded Beavs
It's been a game of unlikely heroes and high emotion, one that rarely follows the script.Oregon hosts Oregon State Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium, broadcast at 1:30 on the PAC-12 Network. The...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news