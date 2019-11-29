News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 19:23:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Smell Roses? Ducks seek to refocus vs. upset-minded Beavs

Oregon has dominated the series and recent history, but on Saturday they have to reestablish the 1-0 mentality.
Oregon has dominated the series and recent history, but on Saturday they have to reestablish the 1-0 mentality. (Tom Corno - Duck Sports Authority)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

It's been a game of unlikely heroes and high emotion, one that rarely follows the script.Oregon hosts Oregon State Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium, broadcast at 1:30 on the PAC-12 Network. The...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}