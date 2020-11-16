DuckSportsAuthority - Social Wrap: Oregon vs. Washington State

This weeks recap on Social Media focuses on the Washington State vs. Oregon game which has been growing a bit more into a rivalry. Over the last five years, Washington State has gotten the better of Oregon, but the Ducks took the last one at home on a last second field goal. The Ducks were looking to make it two in a row on Saturday, while the Cougars, led by new coach Nick Rolovich, weren't afraid to put up a little bit of friendly bulletin board material before the game.

Thibodeaux and the Ducks left the Palouse Saturday night following an important road win (Tom Corno)

Game Week

As mentioned above, this week all kicked off with a playful shots fired video from new Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich. While the Duck Hunt theme is surely played out, this is still good work by the social media team at Washington State to create some excitement for the game. It was a nice use of the Duck Hunt sound effects from the NES game, for those of us who grew up playing it. Washington State has played the Ducks really tough, and Oregon had not won a game in Pullman since 2014 heading into this contest.

Oregon on the other hand kept all the focus on the game, and continued to preach "buisness trip". Oregon has also moved their focus to the idea of going "1-0". This is to say that only the current game matters. This is further building on Oregon's "culture" and brand of win in the trenches and win every day (sounds familiar). Oregon didn't bother with mulitple videos this week, and dropped some smaller items like game day uniforms and players getting onto the plane with N95 masks.

Game Highlights

Oregon has suffered through some bad injury luck with the Tight End unit, but have for years been producing top flight players at the spot. #TakeFlight21 has two elite TE committed and they have to like the way that Joe Moorhead is using the position in his offense. In what is becoming a reoccuring theme, converted defensive end, DJ Johnson scored his second receiving touchdown in as many games. This is classic RPO, with DJ Johnson putting on the finishing touch. The WSU defensive back attempted to stop DJ short of the end zone, but that isn't a battle the cougar could win.

8⃣9⃣ steps up again early for the offense.



Ducks up 7-0. Watch on FOX. #GoDucks x @DJThaPredator pic.twitter.com/qfAJjvRFmB — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 15, 2020

For the second week in a row, Jaylon Redd added a circus catch to the highlight reel. For those watching him practice every day, this was little surprise. The Duck wide receivers have showed marked improvement year-over-year and the addition of Bryan McClendon seems to have taken them to the next level. This has to be exciting times for the team, because Oregon has a plethora of incoming wide receiver talent next year, to potentially help replace (i.e., they could come back) some outstanding performing seniors.

3⃣0⃣ just makes plays.



Three catches so far today for @CarsonBooyJay21 - including this spectacular grab - and an even 100 now in his career 👏



Watch on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/1XFHJC2Fdb — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 15, 2020

Speaking of Jaylon Redd, here is a beautiful adjustment by Redd to recognize single coverage and break downfield for a huge gamechanging reception. What looked like a merciful 19-7 deficit at halftime quickly became a 19-14 game as Jaylon set the Ducks up on the three yard line with only seconds left in the half.

With only eight seconds left in the half, Oregon seemed like they wanted to prove something, by pounding the rock into the end zone. This isn't the typical play you would expect, despite the two time outs available. Had this play failed, the Ducks would have been forced to make a tough decision to take another shot at the end zone or settle for three. This was a huge momentum swing as the Ducks turned the ball over three times in the first half and only trailed by 5, with the ball coming out of the half.

Second rushing TD of the season and 20th career for @Cjverdell_ 👏 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/nwjgFUMD5Z — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 15, 2020

While the Ducks had to say goodbye to one Dye, the other one is stepping up in epic fashion. Tabbed as one of the captains for the game, Dye fumbled the ball early on, but that didn't shake his confidence as he was right back in for likely the best half of his career. This play shows how dangerous the Moorhead offense can be when you have receiving backs.

2⃣6⃣ gets in for 6⃣



Ducks have a 21-19 lead in Pullman late in the third quarter. Watch live on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/o4T4yzbqhb — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 15, 2020

Once again, the RPO is really difficult to defend. It is all about finding the right read, and waiting for the defense to react. Covering every option becomes a difficult task, and with the right execution by the offense, can be extremely difficult to stop. Here is Johnny Johnson III with his 100th career catch, and a big one to put the Ducks up by two scores.

100th career catch for @johnnny_yamms is a big one 👏



Ducks lead WSU 28-19 with 14:17 to go in Pullman. Watch the finish on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/eNKg8pMabj — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 15, 2020

This is one of Tyler Shough's best thrown balls of the year, but again, it was Travis Dye stepping up as a receiving threat out of the backfield and displaying elite speed as he got wide open on a wheel route to take it 71 yards to the end zone. This gave Oregon some breathing room they haven't experienced in the last five years of this matchup.

1⃣2⃣ drops a dime and 2⃣6⃣ does the rest 👏



Fourth passing TD for @tylershough2 - second to @Babydye23 - extends Oregon's lead to 36-22 👊



Watch live on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/29lGdHeoYm — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 15, 2020

Although Washington State was able to make it interesting for just a bit longer, the Ducks had other plans, and put this one away with the offense. To finish off the drive, Cyrus Habibi-Likio did what he always does, score touchdowns near the end zone. This run is a highlight for the offensive line too, as they manhandled the cougar line, allowing Cyrus to waltz into the end zone. This was a microcosm of the Ducks winning the game in the trenches.

.@cyri3e becomes the fifth different Duck to find the end zone in this one 👊



43-29 lead with under a minute to go on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/L4vjqU3caZ — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 15, 2020

Post Game

While the Duck coaches didn't partake in the pre-game banter, they were more than happy to talk a little trash after the game. A number of coaches threw a bit of shade back at Rolovich and the Washington State team, but Rolovich was also a good sport and ate a bit of crow in the end. Cristobal dropped a gif with a Duck attacking someone, Feld dropped the dog in from Duck Hunt that laughs at hunters who fail to take down the Ducks, and Coach Johnson took a shot at Rolovich with his Rolo snack tweet.

Gonna have to update the media guide... @Tdye15dbTroy and @CarsonBooyJay21 are officially the BIGGEST dudes on our team 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ #ItTakesWhatItTakes PROUD OF THIS TEAM!!!! pic.twitter.com/c6z7jblWmF — Aaron Feld (@coachfeld) November 15, 2020

Appreciate the invite to the pond, great team win. Time to get on the plane and have one of my favorite snacks. #GoDucks #Sco pic.twitter.com/5Bquih73c1 — Coach Don Johnson Jr (@CoachDonJ) November 15, 2020

Well played my feathered friend, and a good job by your program. Enjoyed the fight. Still proud of the way our team battled, just got to zero in our aim. Fly safe. https://t.co/WBWsAolkCt — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) November 15, 2020

Oregon named their players of the game: Offense - Jaylon Redd, Tyler Shough Defense - Noah Sewell, Jamal Hill Special Teams - Mykael Wright, Jamal Hill