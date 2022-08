Social reaction: Oregon SNL visitors

Oregon's SNL camp is one of the biggest late-summer events of the year, and the turnout for the 2022 edition of the camp was strong once again. Head coach Dan Lanning hosted his first SNL camp, and many top prospects from across the country made the trek to Eugene with a brief time for recruits to take visits in between the two summer dead periods.

Here is a rundown of social media reaction of the action-packed weekend at Autzen Stadium.