DuckSportsAuthority - Social Wrap: UCLA vs. Oregon

This week we look back at not only UCLA vs. Oregon, which became a nailbiter for Duck fans despite UCLA missing a handful of players, but also at Oregon's effort to recognize their Poly players and coaches through 'Ohana". There was much excitement building up for this game with Chip Kelly returning to Autzen, but even before kickoff, everyone learned that UCLA would be without their starting quarterback and a number of other players.

Game Week

Nike loves doing collaborations, and this one teamed up Sig Zane Designs with Oregon Football. Sig Zane has previously done work with Nike when they owned Hurley, so this wasn't a new relationship. Oregon continues to put in the detail work to show that the players from all cultures are not only supported, but highlighted and recognized. Additionally, they have continued to build on future recruiting pitches through use of star freshman in marketing and building of NIL (name, image, likeness).

Sig Zane shares the idea of "Ohana" or family. He shares the Polynesian culture around ohana, and how that shapes their interactions and support of each other. He also highlights how the journey to Oregon brings individuals from many different areas, to form one family, much like the many Polynesian groups (for example, Somoans and Tongans).

The journey continues. The path has been cleared for us.



This is Ohana.

As mentioned above, Oregon isn't afraid to highlight star freshman players in marketing. While Noah Sewell defintely has family history on his side, the use of someone so early in their career has to be enticing to elite recruits looking at the future of NIL and brand building. The release of the new uniforms excited the Duck fan base and upset a good portion of them at the same time, as Nike didn't create this jersey in a consumer version.

As they have done for the past couple games, Oregon busted out some of the highlights from early this season and two years ago (vs. UCLA). This is the normal hype video that you see in the pre-game before the team runs out on the field. As you may catch in the video, Oregon wore their Air Jordan Black uniforms last time they faced off against UCLA (at home), so this is consecutive special reveals against the Bruins.

Game Highlights

Oregon's defense got this off to a good start when Verone McKinley III batted a fumble to himself and returned the ball to around the 20 yard line. The fumble was caused by none other than true Freshman Noah Sewell, a great job at jarring the ball loose. McKinley did the rest as he intentionally pushed the ball away from the UCLA player attempting to recover, scooped the ball, and made his way down field. The Ducks would score on the next play.

Verone McKinley played keep away to recover the fumble!



What a heads up play

Oregon forced another fumble on the following kickoff and put it in the end zone one more time (on the next play). Unfortunately for the Ducks, a field goal was all they could otherwise muster on offense. Just as it looked like Oregon would be heading to the half with a 21-17 deficit, Brandon Dorlus was able to hit the quarterback on the attempted hail mary, where they ball fluttered through the air and found wide open safety, Jordan Happle. Happle, guided by a big pancake block by Kayvon Thibodeaux raced to the end zone to end the half with a pick-six and give the Ducks a 24-21 lead.

TOUCHDOWN!!!!



Jordan Happle picks it off and runs it back 58 yards to give Oregon a 24-21 lead at the half! #GoDucks



Jordan Happle picks it off and runs it back 58 yards to give Oregon a 24-21 lead at the half!

Oregon's offense got going in the third quarter and created a bit of space for themselves headed to the fourth. Here Hunter Kampmoyer had his first TD of the year, and nearly replicated his career stats with a 5 catch 70 yard and TD performance. More than anything else, this shows off the Joe Moorhead offense and has to have the returning and incoming tight end players excited.

Third touchdown pass of the day for @tylershough2 and the first catch of the year for @HunterKampmoyer 👊 #GoDucks



Third touchdown pass of the day for Tyler Shough and the first catch of the year for Hunter Kampmoyer

Following the win, the Ducks released a full highlight video for the game, including the following plays: - Sewell forced fumble recovered and returned inside the 20 by McKinley

- Shough to a wide open Devon Williams for his first TD of his Duck career

- Greenfield forced fumble recovered by Bryan Addison

- Shough to down the middle to Dye on the fake QB keeper

- Happle interception for touchdown to close out the half

- Verdell rushing touchdown

- McKinley with his second takeway of the day (interception)

- Shough to Kampmoyer for the Ducks last points of the game

- Oregon's 4th down stop to finish the game

Post Game

Oregon named their players of the game: Offense - Hunter Kampmoyer, Tyler Shough Defense - Verone McKinley III, Austin Faoliu Special Teams - JJ Greenfield, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio

Flock! Go further together.



Game 3 Players of the Week

Win and move on. Ducks didn't look pretty on Saturday, but that was likely to a combination of factors. UCLA is better than thought, and Oregon still has much room to grow. Oregon moved up to #9 in the AP poll and for now remains in the playoff conversation.