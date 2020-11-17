DuckSportsAuthority - Southeast Spotlight: Five top 2022 QB prospects

The timeline for quarterback recruiting plays out earlier in high school than other positions because of the value of the position and because most schools only take one per class. While quarterback recruiting in the 2021 class is largely complete, it is just starting to heat up for the class of 2022. Here is a look at the top five 2022 quarterback prospects still available in the Southeast.

Ty Simpson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Simpson is a top 40 player in the country and the No. 2 player in Tennessee for 2022, so he is a big name in the south. He is a signal caller with a deep offer list.

He still says he is wide open to all schools, but most feel early that it could come down to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Tennessee. He grew up a fan of Ole Miss and he was back in Oxford over the weekend too, so the Rebels have to be considered a contender also. Schools like Oklahoma and Texas A&M are in contact with Simpson almost daily as well.

Simpson’s father, Jason Simpson, is the head coach at Tennessee-Martin, so he knows the game inside and out. It shows on the field. He has great pocket awareness, he has a feel for the game and he is strong in the fundamentals of the game. As a passer, the ball comes out quick and he throws a very catchable football. His deep ball is a strength, and although he is not a true dual-threat quarterback, he has great mobility and can buy time in the pocket.

Morris hit the camp circuit hard last summer and his recruitment took off as a result. Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, and Texas A&M offered in June that year and Morris quickly put his name on the list of top quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

The first program to offer Morris was Appalachian State, when Eli Drinkwitz was the head coach. He is now at Missouri, and Morris has family in the Show Me State, so the Tigers are considered a contender in this race. Numerous programs are in contact almost daily, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Penn State and Stanford. Morris is in no rush to narrow his list, or make a decision, as he is still looking to take visits first.

He has the ability to run, extend plays and buy time in the pocket, but Morris’ strength is to make the throw when inside the pocket. He is a competitor, he is always working to improve his craft and his mobility is just an extra weapon in his arsenal.

Braden Davis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Davis has half a dozen offers and is being pursued by a long list of programs, with Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State and Oregon pursuing him the hardest. He has been planning to make a decision in the spring of 2021, but that will likely depend on when he is allowed to take visits.

Davis is a big quarterback with size, athleticism and big-play ability. He shows great touch and the ability to extend plays with his legs. Davis looks mature in the pocket making good decisions and standing tall against pressure.

Sam Horn (Rivals.com)

Horn has had a monster season, and his stock is up this fall. He is the No. 131-ranked prospect in the 2022 class and he has the frame, the arm and the smarts coaches covet. Horn can still improve his consistency and reading through his progressions, but he has taken a big step over the last year as a passer. He is a baseball player too, so that is expected to come into play when he makes his decision.

The program that has been recruiting him hardest is Missouri, and Horn has developed a good relationship with Drinkwitz. Michigan and Michigan State have been very involved as well. He grew up a Tennessee fan, his parents went there, he has a brother there now, and the Vols could be a program to watch as well. Louisville recently offered and the Cardinals are now on his radar, too.

Jacurri Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)