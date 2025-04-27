Spring Game in photos

Our own photographer Scott Kelley was also at the spring game and captured this great shots.
Oregon’s Spring Game celebrated tradition, a baseball win, and a record NFL Draft in front of nearly 40,000 fans.
Oregon reflects on a competitive Spring Game, breaking down key takeaways and setting the stage for summer work.
Fighting Ducks rally late to beat Combat Ducks 24-20 in Oregon's Spring Game, with strong showings from young stars.
Former five-stars like Jordan Burch and Luther Burden headline a strong Day 2 showing in the 2024 NFL Draft.
