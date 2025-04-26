Spring Game Recap: Fighting Ducks Outlast Combat Ducks 24-20

It’s always a little tricky to take too much away from a split-squad spring game, but Saturday’s Oregon Spring Game still gave us plenty to chew on — from flashes of brilliance to some reminders that, yeah, it’s still April.





The Fighting Ducks (white jerseys) pulled out a 24-20 win over the Combat Ducks (black jerseys) after a late strike from freshman QB Luke Moga to fellow freshman Dillon Gresham broke open a thrilling fourth quarter.

The game opened up with Gresham setting the tone early with some nifty moves on the opening kick return. Right after that, Dillon Thieneman showed why he’s one of the leaders of this secondary, locking up 2025 five-star Dakorien Moore on the first pass of the day. But it didn’t take long for Moore to show what makes him special — making a contested sideline grab over Theran Johnson for a big gain.

On the ground, the Fighting Ducks' run game found some early rhythm, with Kawika Rogers and Gernorris Wilson opening a big hole to the right that Jayden Limar wasted no time bursting through for the game’s first touchdown. Limar looks a lot more decisive this spring — no more dancing, just plant, cut, and go.

For the Combat Ducks, Dante Moore showed off his trademark effortless arm, flicking a 25-yard sidearm dart to Kenyon Sadiq who was left wide open. Noah Whittington also picked up right where he left off last season, running with confidence and power.

The first quarter ended with the Fighting Ducks up 7-3 after a missed opportunity for the Combat Ducks, where Dante Moore had a pass knocked down at the line and a poor punt gave the white side a short field.

Second Quarter: Defense Tightens Up

Early in the second, Makhi Hughes started to show why Oregon was so excited to land him from the portal — racking up back-to-back 10-yard runs. Luke Moga showed off his wheels too, torching the Combat defense when they lost contain, though he’s clearly still developing as a passer.

The black team's defense stiffened from there. Matayo Uiagalelei looked like a man among boys at times, beating tackles off the edge with power and quickness. Trey McNutt showed his coverage chops with a breakup in the end zone, forcing the Fighting Ducks to settle for a field goal and a 10-3 lead.

The Combat Ducks gambled on fourth down deep in their own territory and converted with a tough Jay Harris run — but couldn't cash in. Brock Thomas, the ultimate glue-guy QB, struggled in his series, and Elijah Rushing capped it with a sack, showing major growth from last year.

There was a fun moment when Akili Smith Jr. — son of Duck legend Akili Smith — made his debut. Smith Jr. flashed some smooth movement and threw a nice ball before getting swallowed up by a fierce pass rush on his second dropback.

Overall, by halftime, the defenses looked much more dialed in. Oregon’s upgraded speed and coverage ability on the back end jumped off the field, even without key guys like Ify Obidegwu, Jahlil Florence, and others seeing much action. It’s clear this secondary could be the real deal.

Third Quarter: Combat Ducks Close the Gap

Coming out of the break, the star power turned back on. Kenyon Sadiq kept making freaky athletic plays, and Dante Moore came out a little sharper, hitting his checkdowns when needed.

Ify Obidegwu made his presence felt early by stripping the ball away from freshman RB Dierre Hill, with Nico Purchase scooping it up and running it back for a Fighting Ducks touchdown to stretch the lead to 17-3.

There was a fun little twist too — Bucky Irving and Rich Brooks got to call a series of plays for each team. Spring game traditions never get old.

The Combat Ducks got rolling late in the quarter, with Dante Moore finding Jurrion Dickey deep down the sideline for a big play, setting up Jay Harris to punch in a touchdown and cut the lead to 17-10 heading into the final frame.

Fourth Quarter: Late Drama

The fourth quarter turned into the kind of back-and-forth you hope for in a spring showcase.

Akili Smith Jr. showed some real flashes — scrambling, making an across-the-body throw on third-and-long to Vander Ploog to keep a drive alive, and moving the offense efficiently. Dierre Hill kept impressing too, showing both patience and decisiveness as a runner.

The Combat Ducks capped a drive with a 54-yard bomb of a field goal to pull within 17-13. Meanwhile, punting — for both sides — continued to be a sore spot. (If there’s one thing that looked genuinely concerning, it’s the Ducks' punt game today.)

With under five minutes left, Dante Moore engineered a beautiful drive — hitting Sadiq for a 37-yard catch, then finding Justius Lowe on a critical fourth down — before Jay Harris punched it in from a yard out to give the Combat Ducks their first lead, 20-17.

But the Fighting Ducks weren't done. A pass interference call moved them near midfield, and then Luke Moga fired a laser to Dillon Gresham on a post route that the freshman took 46 yards to the house, flipping the lead back to 24-20 with just over a minute left.

Dante Moore had one last shot at the two-minute drill. He hit Kasper for a big first down, then a few quick completions moved the ball — but after taking a sack and facing the clock, Moore’s last-ditch effort was picked off by Aaron Flowers, sealing the win for the Fighting Ducks.

Final Thoughts:

It’s always hard to read too much into a split squad game, but there’s plenty to like. The defensive backfield looks much deeper and faster than last year. The young linebacker group has real potential. Dante Moore showed flashes, but also showed he’s still growing.

And if today was any indication? Dillon Gresham, Makhi Hughes, Dierre Hill, and Kenyon Sadiq are all going to be names you hear a lot this fall.

