Spring Game Wrap: Coaches and players talk about spring growth

After a spirited and competitive Oregon Spring Game that saw the Fighting Ducks rally late to top the Combat Ducks 24-20, the Ducks returned to the media room for the first postgame press conference of the 2025 season.

While it’s always tricky to draw hard conclusions from a split-squad scrimmage, today’s game offered some real insights — from emerging young talent to noticeable improvements in key areas on both sides of the ball.

The spring is about setting foundations, and today’s performance showed a team that looks faster, deeper, and more dynamic than a year ago. With plenty of big plays, a few learning moments, and a finish that came down to the final seconds, the Ducks gave fans plenty to be excited about heading into the summer.

Now, we’ll hear from players and coaches as they break down what they saw on the field, how this spring has helped shape the team’s identity, and where the focus shifts heading into the crucial offseason months.



