Spring Practice Report: Practice #10

The Oregon football team held its tenth practice of spring camp on Thursday. Although the session was closed to both media and fans, select Ducks made themselves available afterward to offer insights into their progress and the team’s overall direction.

Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig met with reporters to discuss key developments in the kicking game and how the unit continues to refine execution in all phases. Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei shared how his mindset has shifted heading into his second year in the program, emphasizing both personal growth and team-oriented goals: becoming more consistent, more vocal, and raising his standard as a veteran presence.

Offensive lineman Isiah World, one of Oregon’s newest additions from the transfer portal, gave an in-depth look at his transition to Eugene and how he’s adjusting to the Ducks’ offensive scheme. His comments highlighted both the challenges and excitement of joining a program with championship aspirations.

Cornerback Sione Laulea, another transfer standout, also addressed the media, offering perspective on how he’s feeling heading into his second season with the team and Oregon’s high-level expectations on defense.

Check out the rest of the interviews right here: