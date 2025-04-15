Spring Practice Report: Practice #9

Oregon returned to the practice field Tuesday for the ninth session of spring camp, just days after a spirited and physical scrimmage over the weekend. With the intensity of competition rising and key position groups beginning to solidify, the Ducks continued building momentum under head coach Dan Lanning.

Following practice, Lanning addressed the media and offered insight into the team’s progression and areas of emphasis. Joining him were running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples, transfer running back Makhi Hughes, and defensive tackle Bear Alexander — each providing perspective on how their units are developing and responding to the demands of spring football.

Lanning spoke about the continued focus on competitive toughness and execution, noting that the staff is paying close attention to leadership, communication, and consistency. Samples highlighted the growth and depth within the running back room, emphasizing the importance of daily improvement and versatility. Hughes shared how he's adjusting to the offense while pushing himself to become more of a complete back, and Alexander reflected on his own development while also embracing a leadership role on the defensive front.

With just a few practices remaining before the spring game, the Ducks appear to be sharpening their identity on both sides of the ball — and the dialogue from Tuesday’s post-practice availability underscored a team that is hungry, focused, and building something cohesive.