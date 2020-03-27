News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 11:49:55 -0500') }} football Edit

St. Louis sophomore Kevin Coleman over 20 offers

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

The first ratings for the class of 2022 will release next week. Among those being evaluated is St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s two-way star Kevin Coleman, who has already accumulated more than 20 schola...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}