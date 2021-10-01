Staff predictions: Oregon at Stanford
The Oregon Ducks (4-0) take their No. 3 national ranking to Palo Alto on Saturday looking to keep their record unblemished versus a solid Stanford (2-2) team. As always, Duck Sports Authority staf...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news