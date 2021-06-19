Standouts impress at the Rivals Combine Series in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Rivals Combine version 2.0 took place Saturday, June 19 after the original event was rained out in April. The rains came again for the most recent edition, but not before hundreds of players were tested, several of whom posted impressive scores. Here is a look at several of the standouts from Saturday’s Rivals Combine.

Young attended the Rivals Camp that was held in April, and returned to get his testing numbers updated. At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Young posted a 4.51 pro agility shuttle and 9-9 broad jump. Now at 11 total scholarship offers, Young will take his first official visit to West Virginia on June 25. “I haven’t seen the facilities, so I basically want to see what they have because I am kind of new to it. I am starting to build a bond with their d-lineman. My coach coached a couple of those guys.” Young made an unofficial visit to Georgia State earlier this week and has a workout planned with Michigan next week before he takes his West Virginia official visit.

*****

Anderson put up running-back-type testing numbers on Saturday. Measuring 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, Anderson posted a 4.78 40-yard dash, 4.34 shuttle and 10-7 broad jump. He is primarily hearing from FCS programs, but camped with Georgia State earlier this month, and will camp with Georgia Southern and Wake Forest in the next week.



*****

This was a return showing for Cannon, who attended a Rivals Combine before he started high school. Now 5-foot-9 and 152 pounds, Cannon’s testing numbers show his speed and explosiveness. He went 4.67 in the 40-yard dash and 3.97 in the shuttle while going 10-4 in the broad jump. Cannon camped with Alabama and Clemson earlier this month.



*****

One of the top verticals was posted by Atlanta (Ga.) Carver two-way athlete Quintavious Davis. After a 4.38 shuttle earlier in testing, Davis jumped 36.9 inches in the vertical. He plays wide receiver and cornerback at Carver, earning first team all-region honors on offense. Although he does not have any offers yet, Davis is hearing from Coastal Carolina and Georgia State. He will camp at the University of Alabama on Monday.



*****

Another running back posting impressive testing times on Saturday was Generlette from Savannah, Ga. Measuring 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Generlette went 4.64 in the 40-yard dash, 4.22 in the shuttle and posted a 10-1 broad jump. The recruiting process is just getting started for Generlette, but Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern have reached out and showed interest.

*****

Jackson has seen his recruitment grow in the month of June, adding his first Power Five offer from Washington State. The Washington State coaches are working with Jackson now about setting an official visit to Pullman. “I know it will give me an opportunity to go out of state and show people what I can do,” Jackson said of Washington State. “I feel I can play in any state. I know they run the defense I want to play in, and I’d be able to rush the passer and be an actual d-end.” Jackson also added a new offer from Georgia Southern this month go with previous offers from Georgia State, Marshall and UAB. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end posted a 10-0 broad jump and 4.61 shuttle in testing on Saturday.

*****

Johnson is a name to know in the 2025 class. Already 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, Johnson played running back and safety during his eighth grade season, but could grow into a linebacker. He is a Junior Olympian and has set records in the 100 meters and 200 meters. Although he has yet to start his high school career, Johnson has already generated interest from the likes of Arkansas, Kentucky, Cal, USC and Clemson. He is set to attend Alabama’s camp on June 26.

*****

After playing behind a senior who is slated to play for UNC-Charlotte next season, Jones is ready for his own breakout. Measuring 6-foot-1 and 181 pounds, Jones posted strong testing times of 4.69 in the 40-yard dash and 4.21 in the shuttle. Prior to attending Saturday’s Rivals Combine, Jones attended camps at North Carolina and Wake Forest this month, drawing strong interest from both program’s running back coaches. Later this month he plans to camp with Georgia Tech and UNC-Charlotte.

*****

When we first saw Keith last July, the 2023 defensive end did not have any film, let alone college interest. That situation has changed in the last 11 months, with Georgia Tech coming through to give Keith his first Power Five offer after a camp appearance earlier this month. “When I first got the offer from Georgia Tech, I didn’t think it was real. That was one of my top schools I wanted to go to.” The 6-foot-5, 243-pound defensive also camped at Georgia this month and received strong feedback from defensive line coach Tray Scott. He attended the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge on Friday, then came back to get his testing numbers at Saturday’s combine.

*****

Summersett did most of his testing in the rain, yet still posted some of the best numbers from the event. The nephew of former Georgia Bulldog and current Cleveland Browns safety Richard LeCounte, Summersett measured 5-foot-10 and 173 pounds, went 4.16 in the shuttle, 6.87 in the three-cone and 10-6 in the broad jump. He was a sophomore starter at both safety and receiver for Liberty Country this past season, but his recruitment has yet to get started.

*****

Running back Devon Wiggins came over from Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville, Ga., and posted some of the better testing times we saw Saturday. Measuring 5-foot-8 and 194 pounds, Wiggins ran a 4.70 40-yard dash and a 4.27 shuttle. He did not play a junior season after transferring schools, and is looking to drum up interest this month via camps. Wiggins has already camped at Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern, and plans to camp with Georgia State later this month.



*****