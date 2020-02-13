Sting Factor: Anthony Beavers' decommitment from Oregon
Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
THE SITUATION
Anthony Beavers committed to Oregon in April and he remained happy with his decision through January but a big shift happened in recent days when assistant coach Donte Williams left the Ducks for USC.
Williams is one of the best recruiters in the Pac-12, if not the country, and he’s developed a strong relationship with many top players in Southern California including Beavers, who plays at Gardena (Calif.) Serra.
The Ducks saw Beavers in a boundary safety role, much like Nick Pickett plays, and he had a strong bond with that coaching staff from Mario Cristobal to Andy Avalos to Williams but now with Williams at USC, that’s going to play a huge factor moving forward.
USC has to be watched closely in Beavers’ recruitment but Arizona State is also going to play a major role. The four-star athlete is close with new assistant coaches Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins plus he has numerous friends on the team so that will bode well for the Sun Devils.
LOCAL REACTION
The fact that it’s so early in the recruiting cycle makes it a far less impact than if the Ducks were left to scramble late to make up for this. Oregon has shown they can recruit with the best of them especially at defensive back and athlete, and so they should be fine going after some other big targets. This would hurt much worse if it was later in the recruiting cycle. -- A.J. Jacobson, DuckSportsAuthority.com
Sting factor: 3
NATIONAL REACTION
This loss is a tough one for Oregon because of the versatility of Beavers and the fact that he is likely going to end up at USC which would make the loss tougher. That being said, Mario Cristobal recruits four-stars in his sleep and the Ducks have done a great job recruiting defensive backs since he arrived so replacing Beavers won’t be that tough. He’s a talented kid who would hurt another program more but Oregon will be okay. -- Mike Farrell, Rivals Recruiting Director
Sting factor: 5