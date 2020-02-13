Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Anthony Beavers committed to Oregon in April and he remained happy with his decision through January but a big shift happened in recent days when assistant coach Donte Williams left the Ducks for USC.

Williams is one of the best recruiters in the Pac-12, if not the country, and he’s developed a strong relationship with many top players in Southern California including Beavers, who plays at Gardena (Calif.) Serra.

The Ducks saw Beavers in a boundary safety role, much like Nick Pickett plays, and he had a strong bond with that coaching staff from Mario Cristobal to Andy Avalos to Williams but now with Williams at USC, that’s going to play a huge factor moving forward.

USC has to be watched closely in Beavers’ recruitment but Arizona State is also going to play a major role. The four-star athlete is close with new assistant coaches Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins plus he has numerous friends on the team so that will bode well for the Sun Devils.