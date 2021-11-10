Sting Factor: Isaiah Sategna's flip from Oregon to Arkansas
THE STORYLINE
Isaiah Sategna's recruitment has come full circle.
The four-star speedy wide receiver from Fayetteville, Ark., originally committed to Texas A&M. He backed off that commitment and picked Oregon.
But in recent days, Sategna decided he wanted a school closer to home, so he de-committed from the Ducks and pledged to Arkansas.
The school is right down the road and playing well under second-year coach Sam Pittman, and Sategna could be a lethal option in the Razorbacks’ offense that is run by Kendal Briles.
Arkansas was the first offer for Sategna, who flirted with numerous national programs but ended up right where it all started. He joins fellow four-star in-state recruit Quincey McAdoo as Arkansas’ two receiver commits so far in the class.
LOCAL REACTION
Sategna surprised a lot of people when he picked Oregon over local favorite Arkansas in July. The Rivals250 athlete was a big addition to the Ducks’ 2022 class because of his elite track speed. Oregon still has two excellent wideouts committed to the class, Tetairoa McMillan and Stephon Johnson, along with a big haul from 2021 that included Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton and Isaiah Brevard.
Because the Ducks have quality depth at wide receiver this decommitment does not hurt as much as it otherwise would, but it will be hard to replace his speed with another prospect. - AJ Jacobson, DuckSportsAuthority.com
Sting Factor: 8
NATIONAL REACTION
McMillan is arguably the best receiver in the 2022 class, and Johnson is a nice addition as well, but having someone with Sategna’s speed would have definitely helped a lot. Still, I don’t think the Ducks are finished with wide receiver recruiting, especially with five-star Kevin Coleman and high four-star Darrius Clemons still out there.
The Ducks lead for Clemons, while Coleman is still very much open to Oregon in his recruitment. Having Sategna would have been an added weapon, but the Ducks will be fine. - Adam Gorney, Rivals National Recruiting Director
Sting Factor: 5