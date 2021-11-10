Sting Factor: Isaiah Sategna's flip from Oregon to Arkansas

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Isaiah Sategna's recruitment has come full circle.

The four-star speedy wide receiver from Fayetteville, Ark., originally committed to Texas A&M. He backed off that commitment and picked Oregon.

But in recent days, Sategna decided he wanted a school closer to home, so he de-committed from the Ducks and pledged to Arkansas.

The school is right down the road and playing well under second-year coach Sam Pittman, and Sategna could be a lethal option in the Razorbacks’ offense that is run by Kendal Briles.

Arkansas was the first offer for Sategna, who flirted with numerous national programs but ended up right where it all started. He joins fellow four-star in-state recruit Quincey McAdoo as Arkansas’ two receiver commits so far in the class.