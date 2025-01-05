Strong second half propels Oregon to 83-79 win over Maryland

Freshman guard Jackson Shelstad led the way for Oregon (13-2), pouring in 23 points on a near-perfect 8-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. Shelstad's clutch free throws with 14 seconds remaining sealed the win after the Ducks capitalized on a technical foul assessed to Maryland’s Derik Queen.

EUGENE, Ore. — Behind a dominant second-half performance and a balanced scoring attack, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks overcame a double-digit deficit to edge the Maryland Terrapins 83-79 on Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Terrapins (11-4) stormed out to an early lead, fueled by Rodney Rice’s hot hand. Rice finished with a team-high 19 points and added four assists, helping Maryland build a 13-point advantage midway through the first half. Maryland’s efficiency from the three-point line (43%) and a strong showing from Queen (17 points, five rebounds) kept them ahead for much of the game.

Oregon trailed 45-42 at halftime but surged ahead with a 14-0 run early in the second half, sparked by Shelstad and senior center Nate Bittle. Bittle, who contributed 16 points and six rebounds, punctuated the rally with a two-handed dunk that gave Oregon a 56-47 advantage. The Ducks shot 52% from the field and 87% from the free-throw line in the second half, outpacing the Terrapins.

Key bench contributions from Keeshawn Barthelemy and Kwame Evans Jr. proved decisive. Barthelemy tallied 14 points and a game-high five assists, while Evans added 10 points and seven rebounds, including a critical second-chance layup with 1:15 left to push Oregon’s lead to five.

Maryland clawed back to tie the game at 76 with two minutes remaining, but Oregon responded with Barthelemy’s go-ahead three-pointer, part of the Ducks’ 12 total threes on the night. The Terrapins had one final chance, but Queen’s turnover with 14 seconds left dashed their hopes.

Oregon’s defensive adjustments limited Maryland to just 37.5% shooting in the second half, and the Ducks held a narrow rebounding edge, 32-30. Shelstad, whose composure under pressure stood out, credited his teammates for the turnaround.

Oregon now looks ahead to their first road trip as a member of the Big Ten heading to Ohio State for a Thuirsday afternoon matchup.





