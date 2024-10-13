Sunday Morning Sidewalk: The surreal and the unreal

We all wondered if this was too much. If maybe Oregon wasn’t quite ready to claim its place among the top tier of college football programs. Questions swirled around a makeshift offensive line that struggled through the first six quarters of the season. We had our doubts. The critics were loud. But when Dillon Gabriel broke into the open for that electric 27-yard touchdown run, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a louder cheer inside Autzen Stadium. The collective roar of 60,000 fans was more than just excitement; it was relief. Relief that the Ducks could rise to the moment, that the sky-high expectations didn’t have to be a burden, but a springboard.

I have been to every game of consequence at Oregon dating back to my time as a student in the early 1990s. Sitting in the press box tonight, I watched what might be the most important win in program history. Yes, it is early in the season and there is still a lot of football to play—but this game was special for the Ducks and their fans. The weight of expectations seemed to hang heavy on this team from the start.

As I watched from the press box, Will Howard’s slide as the final seconds ticked off felt like a moment frozen in time. The fans rushed the field in a sea of green and yellow, the sounds of The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" bouncing off the walls of the stadium. For what felt like an hour, they jumped, sang, and celebrated a victory that seemed surreal in its magnitude. It was a scene of pure joy, the kind of moment that reminded me why college football can feel so transcendent.

This was more than just a win. It was validation—for the team, for the coaches, for the fans. For years, Oregon has flirted with greatness. We’ve had our highs and our crushing lows. We’ve seen BCS championship runs and heartbreaking losses on the biggest stage. This time, though, felt different. This time, Oregon stood toe-to-toe with one of the most physically imposing teams in the country and came out victorious.

A lot will be written about the X’s and O’s, about how the offensive line finally gelled or how the defense forced critical turnovers at just the right moments. But for me, this win was about something more intangible. It was about belief. Belief that Oregon belongs among the nation’s elite programs—not as an outsider or an upstart, but as a perennial powerhouse that commands respect.

There are, of course, many games left to play. There will be ups and downs, as there always are in a college football season. But tonight, sitting in that press box, I saw something special—a program taking a giant leap forward, fueled by the passion of its fans and the determination of its players. I’ve been here for some of Oregon’s greatest moments, but this one feels like it could be the turning point.

The journey is far from over, but for tonight, this win feels like a moment that will be remembered for years to come. It’s not just the biggest win of the season—it might be the biggest win in program history.



