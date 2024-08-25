Much like the birth of my granddaughter, the beginning of a new football season is brimming with possibility. It’s a time when everything seems possible, when we can dare to dream of what might be. W. B. Yeats once penned a prayer for his own daughter, full of hopes for her future, her character, and the world she would inherit. And as I sat with my thoughts yesterday, those same sentiments echoed in my mind—not just for my granddaughter but for the season that lies ahead.

As many of you know, I became a grandfather for the first time yesterday. The moment was full of reflection in my own unique way - it involved lots of words in written form! But it also centered me as we head to a football season that has so much hope.





Yeats wrote of the calm and storm that life brings, of the trials that shape us and the joys that make it all worthwhile. In many ways, a football season mirrors this journey. There will be moments of exhilaration, the thrill of victory when everything seems right with the world. But there will also be the challenges, the tests that reveal the true character of a team, just as life’s challenges will one day shape my granddaughter.

As I look at this new season, it’s impossible not to feel a deep sense of optimism. Just as a child is born with endless potential, so too is a season born with the hope that it might be one to remember. Each game is an unwritten story, each play a chance for greatness. And as we watch our team take the field, we carry with us the hope that they, like my granddaughter, will grow stronger with each passing day.

Yeats spoke of a heart full of love and a mind that seeks wisdom, virtues that I wish for my granddaughter and our team alike. May the season be full of grace under pressure, resilience in the face of adversity, and joy in every hard-fought victory. And when the final whistle blows, may we all look back with pride, knowing we gave it our all, just as we hope to see our team do.

This season, like the life of a newborn, is full of promise. It’s a time to believe in the possibilities, to trust in the hard work put in during the off-season, and to cherish every moment as it unfolds. Just as I hope to see my granddaughter grow into a strong, wise, and compassionate person, I look forward to watching this team grow and strive for greatness. And I hope we can all take a moment to appreciate the journey we’re about to embark on, with all its ups and downs, knowing that it’s the hope, the struggle, and the love for the game that make it all worthwhile.

So, as we prepare to kick off another season, let’s do so with the same hope and joy that accompanies the birth of a child. Let’s embrace the excitement, the challenges, and the unknown, and let’s cheer on our team with everything we’ve got. For this season, like my granddaughter’s life, is just beginning—and the future is bright.

Recruiting Insight for the week: NIL does not matter as much as some like to say

I spoke on Big Ten Backers this week and we talked a lot about football, but there were some thoughts on recruiting and how the Oregon staff is able to do so well nationally. The simple answer is that Lanning and staff are really good at what they do, but I think it goes back a little further.

Oregon has been building a brand for three decades and we are seeing the marriage of a brand and someone who understands the value of that brand. Lanning knows just how good the Oregon brand is – good brands don’t have to be sold, but they do need strong ambassadors.

When you spend time talking to recruits, coaches, and parents, you get what Lanning is doing. He is building a strong culture through authenticity. That authenticity is resonating on another level.

The easy out for most outsiders is that Oregon is using NIL to buy players. It would be disingenuous to say that NIL is not having any impact for Oregon. It is. But I can tell you for certain Oregon is not buying players. The Beats by Dre deal that Dillon Gabriel signed is exactly what NIL should be about.

Oregon is not the best funded NIL program in the nation, but they are well funded.

Oregon is not buying anyone, but they are competitive for the players that they want most. When they lose a recruit to another school, I can tell you for certain that Dan Lanning is not calling (or texting) and saying ‘will more money change your mind.’ But he does continue to build relationships even after a commit chooses another school.

I also know that if a player starts to leverage by making the recruitment about money and nothing else, Oregon will move on. The culture of the team matters a lot more than people talk about during recruiting.

Fit. It matters. And it matters a lot more than NIL money.