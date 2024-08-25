PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: The birth of a new story

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: The birth of a new story

As many of you know, I became a grandfather for the first time yesterday. The moment was full of reflection in my own unique way - it involved lots of words in written form! But it also centered me as we head to a football season that has so much hope.

Much like the birth of my granddaughter, the beginning of a new football season is brimming with possibility. It’s a time when everything seems possible, when we can dare to dream of what might be. W. B. Yeats once penned a prayer for his own daughter, full of hopes for her future, her character, and the world she would inherit. And as I sat with my thoughts yesterday, those same sentiments echoed in my mind—not just for my granddaughter but for the season that lies ahead.



Yeats wrote of the calm and storm that life brings, of the trials that shape us and the joys that make it all worthwhile. In many ways, a football season mirrors this journey. There will be moments of exhilaration, the thrill of victory when everything seems right with the world. But there will also be the challenges, the tests that reveal the true character of a team, just as life’s challenges will one day shape my granddaughter.

As I look at this new season, it’s impossible not to feel a deep sense of optimism. Just as a child is born with endless potential, so too is a season born with the hope that it might be one to remember. Each game is an unwritten story, each play a chance for greatness. And as we watch our team take the field, we carry with us the hope that they, like my granddaughter, will grow stronger with each passing day.

Yeats spoke of a heart full of love and a mind that seeks wisdom, virtues that I wish for my granddaughter and our team alike. May the season be full of grace under pressure, resilience in the face of adversity, and joy in every hard-fought victory. And when the final whistle blows, may we all look back with pride, knowing we gave it our all, just as we hope to see our team do.

This season, like the life of a newborn, is full of promise. It’s a time to believe in the possibilities, to trust in the hard work put in during the off-season, and to cherish every moment as it unfolds. Just as I hope to see my granddaughter grow into a strong, wise, and compassionate person, I look forward to watching this team grow and strive for greatness. And I hope we can all take a moment to appreciate the journey we’re about to embark on, with all its ups and downs, knowing that it’s the hope, the struggle, and the love for the game that make it all worthwhile.

So, as we prepare to kick off another season, let’s do so with the same hope and joy that accompanies the birth of a child. Let’s embrace the excitement, the challenges, and the unknown, and let’s cheer on our team with everything we’ve got. For this season, like my granddaughter’s life, is just beginning—and the future is bright.

Recruiting Insight for the week: NIL does not matter as much as some like to say

I spoke on Big Ten Backers this week and we talked a lot about football, but there were some thoughts on recruiting and how the Oregon staff is able to do so well nationally. The simple answer is that Lanning and staff are really good at what they do, but I think it goes back a little further.

Oregon has been building a brand for three decades and we are seeing the marriage of a brand and someone who understands the value of that brand. Lanning knows just how good the Oregon brand is – good brands don’t have to be sold, but they do need strong ambassadors.

When you spend time talking to recruits, coaches, and parents, you get what Lanning is doing. He is building a strong culture through authenticity. That authenticity is resonating on another level.

The easy out for most outsiders is that Oregon is using NIL to buy players. It would be disingenuous to say that NIL is not having any impact for Oregon. It is. But I can tell you for certain Oregon is not buying players. The Beats by Dre deal that Dillon Gabriel signed is exactly what NIL should be about.

Oregon is not the best funded NIL program in the nation, but they are well funded.

Oregon is not buying anyone, but they are competitive for the players that they want most. When they lose a recruit to another school, I can tell you for certain that Dan Lanning is not calling (or texting) and saying ‘will more money change your mind.’ But he does continue to build relationships even after a commit chooses another school.

I also know that if a player starts to leverage by making the recruitment about money and nothing else, Oregon will move on. The culture of the team matters a lot more than people talk about during recruiting.

Fit. It matters. And it matters a lot more than NIL money.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvc3VuZGF5LW1hcm5pbmctc2lkZXdhbGstdGhlLWJpcnRoLW9mLWEt bmV3LXN0b3J5IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvcmVnb24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzdW5k YXktbWFybmluZy1zaWRld2Fsay10aGUtYmlydGgtb2YtYS1uZXctc3Rvcnkm YzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=