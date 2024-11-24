Sunday Morning Sidewalk: A bye week full of surprises

As the sun sets on this college football season, it's hard not to look back with a mixture of awe and bewilderment. On October 12, when we watched Oregon pull out a one-point win over Ohio State, it seemed pretty clear that the Ducks and the Buckeyes were destined for a rematch in the Big Ten Championship Game. The anticipation was there—two powerhouse teams poised to cross paths again, with a season's worth of triumphs setting up an inevitable clash for conference supremacy. But college football, like life, rarely adheres to our expectations.





The chaos that has ensued since that mid-October day has been nothing short of incredible. Week after week, certainty unraveled, and the seemingly inevitable gave way to the improbable. Today alone, the upsets rolled in like a tide that couldn't be stopped: Auburn took down Texas A&M, Kansas toppled Colorado, Arizona State shocked BYU, and Oklahoma—who came into the game just 1-5 in SEC play—beat Alabama convincingly. And to top it all off, Florida took down Ole Miss. It was a day where predictions seemed pointless, and all the intricate narratives we had built for the season collapsed like fragile sandcastles.

As I watched these games unfold, I found myself thinking of Horace Walpole's words: "The world is a comedy to those that think, a tragedy to those that feel." College football has a way of embodying both sides of that sentiment. To an observer, today’s slate of upsets may have seemed almost comical—a series of improbable events, a comedy of errors for the highly-ranked teams caught flat-footed. But to those who live and breathe this sport—players, coaches, fans deeply invested in the outcome—the same events feel more like a tragedy. The heartbreak of a season's hopes dashed in a single afternoon is hard to shake.

And yet, this is what makes college football so undeniably special. It’s a stage where anything can happen, where the underdog truly has a chance, and where victory and defeat can swap places in the blink of an eye. The best-laid plans crumble, and the storylines we expect are replaced by something far messier, far more human. That’s the beauty of it—and, for better or worse, that’s the heartache of it too.

Oregon and Ohio State might have seemed destined for a grand rematch, but destiny has no place in college football. Instead, we are left with a season that has defied expectations at every turn. We are still very likely to see Oregon face Ohio State again, but given the craziness of the last few weeks, we just won't know for sure until next weekend. And maybe, that’s exactly the way it should be. There’s a kind of beauty in the chaos—a reminder that no matter how much we analyze and predict, there will always be room for surprise, for the unexpected to reign supreme. Whether we find it comedic or tragic depends entirely on where we’re standing.

This season has reminded us, time and again, that nothing is guaranteed. Take Oklahoma's victory over Alabama, for instance. Who could have predicted that a team struggling so mightily in SEC play would come out and deliver such a convincing performance? It was the kind of game that made you question everything you thought you knew about the sport. Alabama, a perennial powerhouse, falling to an Oklahoma team that had been written off by most analysts—it’s the kind of twist that keeps us glued to our screens, week after week. It’s a testament to the fact that, in college football, every game is its own story, and sometimes the ending is one no one could have written.

And what about Kansas toppling Colorado? Kansas, a program that has long been an underdog in the world of college football, stepping up to defeat a team that had been riding high—it was a moment of pure, unfiltered joy for Kansas fans. The Jayhawks have faced more than their share of struggles over the years, but on this day, they were the ones celebrating, the ones who got to feel the exhilaration of an upset victory. It’s moments like these that remind us why we love this sport so much. And amazingly, Kansas became the first team under the .500 mark in time history to beat three consecutive ranked teams. It’s not just about the wins and losses; it’s about the journey, the unexpected triumphs, and the raw emotion that comes with every snap of the ball. Devin Neal was an embodiment of joy, love, and pride following that win.

Florida's victory over Ole Miss was another shocker. Many considered Ole Miss one of the toughest teams to face heading toward the playoffs, and many expected them to handle Florida without too much trouble. But Florida came out swinging, refusing to back down, and ultimately came away with a win that few saw coming. It was a reminder that no matter how strong a team looks on paper, the game is played on the field, where anything can happen. Florida's resilience and determination were on full display, and it was a joy to watch them rise to the occasion.

Arizona State's win over BYU was yet another unexpected twist in a day full of them. Until last week BYU was undefeated, but Arizona State has seen tremendous growth in the second season under former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. BYU still had playoff aspirations. But the Sun Devils had other plans. They played with heart and intensity, and they pulled off a victory that left many fans and analysts scratching their heads. It was a game that encapsulated the spirit of college football—the idea that no matter the odds, you always have a chance if you believe and fight for it.

Auburn's victory over Texas A&M was the final piece of the puzzle on this wild day of upsets. Texas A&M had been a team on the rise, with aspirations of making a serious run at the conference title. But Auburn, a team that had struggled at times this season, came out and played one of their best games when it mattered most. It was a reminder that in college football, momentum can shift in an instant, and past performances are no guarantee of future success.

As we look ahead to the final week of the regular season, it’s hard to know what to expect. The only thing that seems certain is that there will be more surprises, more twists and turns, and more moments that leave us speechless. Oregon and Ohio State may still be on a collision course, but given everything we've seen this season, it's impossible to say for sure. And maybe that’s what makes this sport so captivating. It’s the uncertainty, the unpredictability, and the fact that every time we think we have it all figured out, college football finds a way to prove us wrong.

So, as we prepare for what promises to be an exhilarating conclusion to the season, let’s take a moment to appreciate the journey we’ve been on. The upsets, the comebacks, the moments of heartbreak and joy—they’re all part of what makes college football so special. Whether you’re laughing at the absurdity of it all or feeling the sting of a heartbreaking loss, there’s no denying the passion and excitement that this sport brings. And as Horace Walpole so aptly put it, whether we find it a comedy or a tragedy depends entirely on where we’re standing. For me, it’s a little bit of both—and I wouldn’t have it any other way.



