Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Aloha Blues?

It always seems like the days of practice in Honolulu stretch on endlessly, as though each hour expands under the bright island sun. Yet, once we boarded the plane yesterday, it felt like the entire week had collapsed into a single day. There is so much happening on and off the field that we sometimes lose sight of how those separate moments fit together. Only when we’re flying away do we see the broader landscape of what has taken place.

In all my travels, I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who didn’t savor their time in this island paradise. The players, their families, the local residents—everyone seems to be filled with a warmth that mirrors the tropical perfection of the weather. Even the nice couple from Indianapolis I met on Friday night, right after the game, couldn’t stop talking about how magical their visit felt. And then, in an almost comical contrast, we all head back to our regular lives, which, in subtle ways, reflect the same cadence we followed in Honolulu: wake up, work, eat, sleep, read—and then do it all over again the next day. It’s like the routine of paradise follows us home, just with fewer palm trees and cooler breezes.

I once wrote that “between hope and despair lay the minutiae of everyday living,” and I still believe that to be true. Yet those seemingly small, ordinary moments—those daily habits and routines—are also where we find hope itself. This thought crystallized for me on Thursday, when I visited the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital with the team. Watching those young patients smile and laugh as they interacted with the players revealed just how powerful those “everyday” moments can be. For the children, a future free of fear and pain isn’t a small detail—it’s everything they dream about. Their hope is nourished by each moment of normalcy, each glimpse of the life they’re working so hard to reclaim.

That spirit of optimism carried through to the game on Friday night, where we got a glimpse of football’s future stars. Even amid the cheers and the spotlight, I couldn’t stop thinking about Keenyi Pepe leading the team in a rousing Haka dance at the hospital just the day before. I recalled the pure joy on Dakorien Moore’s face as he immersed himself in the Polynesian culture and spent time with the kids who look up to him with respect, admiration, and, above all, hope. In a world that sometimes feels weighed down by daily burdens, that moment felt like a living testament to possibility and renewal.

The resilience I witnessed at the hospital was captured perfectly by Malakai Lee. Once a patient at the Shriner’s Hospital himself, he has overcome adversity and is now an elite class of 2026 football prospect—a four-star offensive lineman. Seeing Malakai healthy, determined, and fully embracing life underscored the message that hope and strength are forged in those everyday moments, even in the face of adversity. It’s in these quieter acts of kindness, connection, and compassion that we truly find ourselves back in paradise—no matter where our planes eventually take us.

POLYNESIAN BOWL GAME

The game was far from anticlimactic this year. For Oregon fans, glimpses of both the near future and the longer-term future were on display for the nation to see. There will always be naysayers—that’s just the nature of opposing fandom. However, anyone who watched this game closely knows one thing: Dakorien Moore is going to be a serious threat for Big Ten teams over the next three years. He has elite speed, elite hands, and elite football IQ—an especially dangerous combination for someone poised to be an every-down player.

The unsung hero of the week for Oregon fans has to be Tradarian Ball. He had only four carries for 22 yards, but he showed an ability to gain tough yards between the tackles and displayed good hands out of the backfield throughout the week. Against a defensive front that featured significant talent, his efforts should not go unnoticed.

I don’t know how successful Ziyare Addison will be in his recruitment of Geralds, but after talking to him this week, I got the impression that distance won’t be a factor. That means the Ducks have a legitimate chance—and given how dominant Deuce Geralds was against soon-to-be college players, that’s certainly a reason for optimism.

I loved the work of Alai Kalaniuvalu this week, mainly because it was a quiet display of excellence. When you can watch a football game and barely notice the center, it’s a sign he’s doing his job flawlessly. No bad snaps, no false starts, no holding penalties, and most importantly, no sacks allowed—just an efficient performance from start to finish.

The Ducks have Dave Iuli returning and potentially Matthew Bedford for the guard position, along with incoming transfer Emmanuel Pregnon, so I’m not sure if Douglas Utu will start. However, he’s on track to be an elite interior offensive lineman, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him earn significant snaps next season.

Addison is perhaps one of the hardest workers I observed this week, and he has a very bright future. It’s unfortunate we won’t get more opportunities to hear from any of the true freshmen next season, because I believe this is a watershed class for Dan Lanning. It’s a group that goes beyond adding depth; in many ways, it reminds me of the 2011 class that featured a future Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most electrifying Ducks of all time. In fact, this class might be even better—it’s certainly deeper—and it adds a substantial amount of talent to the roster.

What we saw Friday night, though, should truly serve as a beacon of what this team can become.




