PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Cardiac Kids of football?

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

Heading into this season, Oregon football fans were brimming with excitement, buoyed by lofty preseason expectations and talk of a potential playoff run. The pieces seemed to be in place: a seasoned quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, a defense packed with talent, and a coaching staff ready to take the next step. But something about these high expectations can cloud the pure joy of football, a joy that surfaced in an unexpected way Saturday night in Autzen Stadium.


As I stood in the press box watching Oregon’s narrow 37-34 victory over Boise State, I was struck by the electricity of the Autzen crowd. Even late in the fourth quarter, after turnovers and penalties had nearly cost the Ducks the game, the stands remained full, with fans standing and cheering, willing their team toward victory. There’s something about that collective energy, something that reminds me of why I fell in love with the game in the first place. It felt like the clock had turned back, and for a few moments, I wasn’t thinking about the rankings, the playoff scenarios, or the pressure of meeting lofty goals. I was simply immersed in the raw emotion of college football. It was nerve wracking - and that is kind of what made it fun.

It brought me back to the early 2000s, the "Captain Comeback" era with Joey Harrington, where Oregon made its mark with thrilling, heart-stopping finishes. Games weren’t just about dominance; they were about finding a way to win when things looked bleak. There was an unpredictability to it, a sense of magic that came from not knowing what might happen next. Last night, as the Ducks battled back from turnovers and miscues, I felt some of that same thrill. It wasn’t the blowout so many fans might have expected or hoped for, but it was something better—it was an exciting, nerve-wracking reminder of how much fun football can be.

In some ways, I miss those days. I miss the fun that comes with a lack of expectations, where every win feels like a triumph and every close call brings you to the edge of your seat. Watching Oregon pull off this narrow win over Boise State took me back to 2015, to that wild night when Vernon Adams led the Ducks past Arizona State in a triple-overtime thriller. There was no thought of playoff spots or a clear path to a title; it was just about watching a team fight, scratch, and claw for a victory. That’s the kind of joy I felt last night, standing among a crowd that believed in the team, no matter how messy the game had gotten.

Expectations are tricky. They’re great when everything is going well, but they can also strip away the pure excitement of moments like these. Blowouts are fun, sure, but there’s something about the thrill of not knowing if you’ll pull out the win. It forces you to be in the moment, to celebrate each touchdown, each defensive stand, as if the season hangs in the balance.

Saturday night reminded me that, sometimes, football is at its best when it’s unpredictable. The joy comes not from watching a perfectly executed game plan unfold, but from the messiness, the mistakes, and the sheer determination of a team that refuses to quit. Maybe the high expectations for Oregon this season have taken away some of that joy. But for one night, Autzen was alive with the kind of excitement that only comes from a game you didn’t quite see coming—a game that brought back memories of the past and reminded me why we love college football in the first place.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvc3VuZGF5LW1vcm5pbmctc2lkZXdhbGstY2FyZGlhYy1raWRzLW9m LWZvb3RiYWxsLSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb3JlZ29uLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGc3Vu ZGF5LW1vcm5pbmctc2lkZXdhbGstY2FyZGlhYy1raWRzLW9mLWZvb3RiYWxs LSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==