Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Everchanging

Fast forward to today, and the Ducks have undergone a remarkable transformation. Yet, as we approach what was once the biggest day of the year—National Signing Day in February—the old excitement is tinged with a new reality: most of the key commitments are already locked in thanks to the early signing period in December.

In many ways, it’s hard to believe how much has changed in the landscape of college football recruiting over the last couple of decades—especially for those of us who have followed the Oregon Ducks with a keen eye since the early days of Duck Sports Authority. When we first launched our coverage, the notion of Oregon consistently pulling in top-tier recruiting classes felt more like a pipe dream than a tangible reality. The program was still clawing for national respectability, trying to convince blue-chip prospects that Eugene could be a destination on par with the storied powers of the sport.

That shift in recruiting timelines has changed everything. Gone are the days of coaches pacing anxiously in their offices on a chilly February morning, waiting for faxes to roll in with signatures that would make or break an entire recruiting cycle. Instead, December has become the new ground zero, when the majority of prospects ink their letters of intent and programs nationwide solidify the bulk of their classes. By the time the traditional signing day in February arrives, there’s less drama and fewer last-second flips to capture our attention.

However, that doesn’t mean this milestone on the calendar is completely devoid of excitement. Around the state of Oregon, there will still be events this week—a chance for boosters, fans, and coaches to come together and celebrate the new signing class in person, an opportunity to shake hands, share stories, and look forward with hope. From a recruiting perspective, though, the staff’s collective gaze has already shifted. Instead of scrambling to fill the final few spots of the 2025 class, the Ducks are hosting over two dozen elite prospects from the classes of 2026 and 2027. It’s a testament to how quickly the recruiting world moves now, a reflection of a hyper-competitive environment where programs have to cultivate relationships with middle schoolers and early high school standouts just to keep pace.

Of course, this all stands in stark contrast to the days when we at Duck Sports Authority first started chronicling Oregon’s recruiting efforts. Back then, simply finishing in the top half of the Pac-12 recruiting rankings was considered a solid outcome. The idea of luring five-star athletes from beyond the Cascades, let alone from across the country, felt ambitious. Oregon was building something special on the field, but the national respect for the program and its culture was still being forged. While Nike’s backing and innovative uniforms helped elevate the Ducks’ brand, the recruiting pitch still required faith from young athletes who had grown up hearing only about powerhouses like USC, Alabama, Ohio State, or Texas.

The turning point for many fans was when Oregon started pulling in big names who not only committed but also made an impact early on. De’Anthony Thomas remains one of the most iconic examples of a recruit flipping late in the cycle and announcing for the Ducks on signing day. His last-minute decision to spurn USC in 2011 sent shockwaves across the West Coast, and it felt like a symbolic shift. Suddenly, Oregon wasn’t just competing with the giants of the sport; it was beating them for elite talent. Over the next decade, the program steadily ratcheted up its recruiting game, culminating in classes that regularly rank among the best in the nation.

Yet with all this progress comes a curious blend of excitement and angst. On one hand, it’s thrilling to watch Oregon—once an underdog—chase a level of national prominence that would have been unthinkable twenty years ago. Each new elite commit reaffirms the idea that the Ducks can stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson. On the other hand, recruiting is a never-ending cycle of uncertainty, especially in the modern era. Players now have more freedom to transfer, the NCAA’s transfer portal has changed the complexion of roster management, and the early signing period has made everything feel rushed. Coaches and fans alike live in a constant state of ‘what’s next?’ No sooner is one class signed than the staff must pivot to hosting even younger prospects, extending verbal offers, and building relationships that could pan out years down the road.

This dynamic can be exhausting, especially for fans who remember the simpler days when the first Wednesday in February felt like the climactic finale to months of rumor and speculation. The drama would build to a fever pitch, culminating in a day-long spectacle of announcements and press conferences. Now, much of that hype is distributed across the year. December’s early signing day has taken a chunk of the suspense out of February, reducing it to a footnote for many programs that finalize their classes two months prior. But for programs like Oregon, which has worked so hard to climb into the upper echelon of college football, it’s a problem worth having. Trading some of that old-school signing day chaos for the stability and certainty of having top recruits already locked in is a sign of just how far the Ducks have come.

And truly, the most exciting element might be happening this very weekend. While there won’t be a “De’Anthony Thomas moment” dominating the headlines, there’s something electric about hosting dozens of elite players from the next wave of recruiting classes. It’s a glimpse into the future, a window into how Oregon’s coaches are setting the table for success down the line. The prospects walking through Autzen Stadium and meeting with staff now could be game-changers two or three years from today—some might be the next household name to continue Oregon’s tradition of strong recruiting victories.

Yes, National Signing Day in February has lost some of its luster. Yes, there’s a twinge of nostalgia for those fever-pitch announcements that once defined the recruiting cycle. But if you pause and reflect on the bigger picture, the Ducks’ evolution is nothing short of extraordinary. When Duck Sports Authority was first launched, we dreamed of the day Oregon would command national respect on the recruiting trail. Now, the reality has surpassed those dreams. The excitement lives on, tempered by the new format and the ever-shifting challenges of modern college football, but it’s still very much alive. And as the Ducks continue forging ahead, embracing an ever-earlier recruiting timeline, there is every reason to believe that the best is yet to come.

For those who have followed Oregon’s rapidly growing recruiting footprint, one key name to watch is Ziyare Addison, who will no doubt serve as a powerful peer recruiter for the Ducks. With other big-time commits already on board—like Dakorien Moore, Na’Eem Offord, Douglas Utu, and Trey McNutt—the coaching staff can shift its energy toward identifying and wooing the next crop of elite talent.

As of now, there is no indication to suggest that any visitors will announce a commitment this weekend. However, on our premium boards, we’ve been discussing several recruits we believe might eventually pledge to the Ducks. While many outlets choose to keep the visitor list behind paywalls, the reality is that enterprising fans can often uncover those names on their own. With that in mind, we’re opting to provide the visitor list here in the open, so everyone can stay informed without unnecessary barriers. Below is the full list of known visitors this weekend.

We will be updating the weekend most of this week in our premium content.

2026 VISITORS