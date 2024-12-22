Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Full Circle

It’s kind of funny how emotions affect betting lines. I know that maybe the Michigan game is an aberration for Ohio State, but did beating an overrated Tennessee team at home in what is likely the coldest temperature the Volunteers have ever played really make Ohio State any better than they were two weeks ago?

Will Howard looked better against Tennessee than anyone has looked all season that is true – but how much of that is really an indictment of the deficiencies of the SEC? For much of the past two weeks, the fodder has been how Alabama and Ole Miss should have been in over SMU and Indiana. Maybe those teams play better in the playoff, but would the results really have been any different? Now we see that maybe the issue was that the SEC really was not exceptional in the middle of the conference.

Tennessee caught the worst break imaginable getting an angry team on the road in Ohio in mid-December. I am curious to see how Ohio State looks in another eleven days. The Buckeyes came out hot with 205 yards of total offense in the first quarter. After that? They totaled 268 yards for the next three quarters. I know some of that is Chip Kelly and Ryan Day taking the air out of the ball and trying to get through the second half as healthy as possible, but as I watched many of the same holes that were there against Oregon were still there – it’s just that Tennessee could not take advantage.

Did the Buckeyes put too much ‘redemption’ into this game or will they have something left for the Rose Bowl?

My own belief is that the Michigan game was probably an aberration. Ohio State had clearly been one of the top two teams in the nation all season long and that loss made no sense. Looking ahead? Letting the past get into the minds of others? I have no idea, but I know that the one thing more dangerous than a very good team is a very good team that is backed into a corner. Was this victory redemption? No. Not for the Buckeyes who have seen the Ducks vs. Them series and seem to be using that as fuel.

As I watched the Buckeyes trounce Tennessee, I noticed when Will Howard was holding his arms out, palms upward. I heard Chris Fowler speculate that he was asking ‘how do you like me now’ but I saw that as a scene from Gladiator. Reading too much into it? Maybe. But that is just the way I saw it – are you not entertained?

FULL CIRCLE

Life has a remarkable way of coming full circle, doesn’t it? As I prepare to drive down to cover the Rose Bowl, I can’t help but reflect on how special this journey has been. Covering such an iconic event isn’t just another assignment; it’s a deeply personal reminder of the places my passion for sports has taken me. It’s also a moment to acknowledge how life, with all its twists and turns, sometimes brings us back to where we’re meant to be—even if the path is unexpected.

Not long ago, I stumbled across an anonymous speculation about why I do this work, and their reasoning gave me a good laugh. The truth, however, runs deeper. Many years ago, I made the difficult choice to walk away from a career in athletics administration to prioritize my family. At the time, it felt like giving up on a dream, but it was a decision rooted in love and responsibility. Sports, however, never stopped being part of my DNA. I’ve loved them for as long as I can remember—or, perhaps, even before I could form lasting memories. Maybe it’s that competitive middle-child energy that drove me to rip off the training wheels at four years old after my older brother called me a baby. Whatever it was, sports weren’t just something I liked; they were central to who I was.

Getting back into sports on a formal level has felt like coming home. While I couldn’t abandon my day job to chase a career in an athletic department, I found a way to bridge the gap. Writing and covering sports has allowed me to stay connected to the games, the moments, and the stories that ignite my passion. It’s not the life I imagined as a younger version of myself, but in many ways, it’s even better. I’ve found a way to honor the parts of me that never stopped loving this world while still living responsibly and fully. Driving to cover the Rose Bowl isn’t just another work trip—it’s a celebration of the full-circle moments that remind us why we do what we do.



