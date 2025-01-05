Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Journeys

For this week’s edition of the Sunday Morning Sidewalk , I want to expand on the sentiments I shared Friday about the bittersweet conclusion to the Ducks’ season. The Rose Bowl left many fans with a profound emptiness—the kind that follows dashed hopes and unmet expectations. A season that began with genuine aspirations of capturing Oregon’s first national championship ended in a humbling loss to Ohio State. We’re left to reconcile a journey that felt both triumphant and incomplete.

As I said Friday, for sixteen weeks, Ducks fans dared to dream of something greater. While the 2024 Ducks fell short of quenching the thirst for a championship, they poured their hearts into the pursuit. And it is that journey—with all its highs and lows—that deserves our recognition and gratitude.

Today, I want to shift the focus from the mirage of the destination to the beauty of the ride. It’s easy to dwell on the final game, but the moments of exhilaration throughout the season far outshine its conclusion. Yes, we’ll remember the Rose Bowl as the end of the season, but I also want remember the joy, the drama, and the magic that brought us to that moment.

From the very start, this team took us on an unforgettable ride. Early challenges tested the resolve of players and fans alike. The first two games, marred by offensive line struggles, saw the Ducks surrender more sacks in six quarters than they had in 14 games the previous season. Consternation and doubt crept in. Yet, those growing pains set the stage for what became a season of resilience and redemption.

Take, for instance, the thrilling special teams performance that secured victory against Boise State. That game wasn’t just a win—it was a statement: Oregon could overcome adversity in unconventional ways. Then came the epic showdown against Ohio State in Eugene—a game for the ages. Full of dramatic swings and electrifying moments, it reminded us why college football holds such a special place in our hearts.

The season’s true crucible was the grueling stretch of eight consecutive conference games without a bye. During this relentless grind, the Ducks proved their mettle. Wins over Michigan State, Ohio State, and Michigan demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion against formidable opponents. And who could forget the thrilling road victory over Wisconsin? It was a testament to the team’s resilience, silencing a raucous crowd and cementing their place among the nation’s elite.

The journey culminated in a dominant offensive performance against Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game. That win wasn’t just another feather in the cap—it was the pinnacle of weeks of hard-fought battles and relentless belief. Without the excitement, drama, and triumphs of the regular season, the Rose Bowl wouldn’t have even been possible.

Yes, the season ended with a harsh reality check at the hands of Ohio State. But that one game cannot overshadow everything this team accomplished. For sixteen weeks, the 2024 Ducks gave us a reason to believe, to hope, and to cheer with all our hearts. They provided moments we’ll recount for years, moments that remind us why we love this game and this team.

As fans, it’s tempting to measure success by trophies and titles. But there’s profound value in the journey itself, in the memories forged along the way. The 2024 Ducks may not have brought home a championship, but they gave us a wild, unforgettable ride. For that, we should be forever grateful.

So, here’s to the Ducks—for the wins, the loss, and everything in between. For giving their all, for daring to dream, and for reminding us that the journey is as important as the destination. The future remains bright, and the dream lives on. Let’s continue to quack loud, proud, and always in unison.



