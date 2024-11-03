Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Still striving

This week I had plenty of time to think while my wife was in the hospital, and the thing that stuck out is just how special the year 2007 was. We got married that year, and we started to see that Oregon could be elite. Dennis Dixon was a Heisman front runner until his injury, and that 2007 team was a legitimate national championship contender. It was a year filled with hope, potential, and the belief that something extraordinary was unfolding. While this year does not have the landmark event, it still feels like its own special moment, a chapter in a story that has been years in the making.

Two eras of Oregon football might both be defined by a game at Michigan, though the context of each couldn't be more different. In 2007, Oregon stunned the Wolverines in Ann Arbor with a dominant 39-7 win during Chip Kelly's first season as offensive coordinator. Back then, Oregon was all about attacking people with a revolutionary offense—one that caught opponents off guard and left them reeling, unable to adapt to the dizzying tempo and the innovation that Kelly brought. That game was a statement, not just of a win, but of a whole new style of football that redefined the program's identity. It was as if Oregon had crossed a threshold, leaving behind old doubts and embracing a new vision of what they could be.

Fast forward to today, when Oregon once again left Michigan Stadium victorious, this time with a 38-17 win. But unlike 2007, Oregon wasn't leaning on shock value or the element of surprise. Under Dan Lanning, the Ducks are built differently—they aren't just an offensive innovation machine, they are a complete, balanced team, constructed to take on the very teams they once struggled to beat. Oregon today is physical in the trenches, both offensively and defensively. The offensive line pushes the pile, and the defense sets the tone. This is not just a team that wants to outscore you, but one that is capable of grinding you down, suffocating your rhythm, and imposing its will. They have incredible depth at key positions, depth that reflects the type of powerhouse they always aspired to be.

Back in 2007, Oregon wanted to prove that they belonged among the nation's best. They were breaking the mold, doing things differently to catch up to traditional powerhouses. They were like Tennyson's Ulysses, seeking new horizons: "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield." Oregon was striving to belong, to find their place among the elite. Now, in 2024, Oregon is built like those traditional powerhouses, capable of dictating terms in every aspect of the game. The shift isn't just in how they play but in how they are perceived. They don't need to outfox anyone—they can outfight them, outlast them, and match them at every level of physicality and execution.

The win at Michigan today felt like a culmination of years of transformation. It wasn't flashy trick plays or new schemes that won the day, but a commitment to fundamentals, depth, and a belief that Oregon could be more than an exciting underdog. They could be elite, consistently. This is the moment that shows just how far they've come, from the innovator trying to keep up, to the powerhouse that others now measure themselves against. And while 2024 might not have a Heisman frontrunner or a storybook beginning, it's special in its own way—a testament to how Oregon football has grown, matured, and become something enduringly great.

Reflecting on both eras, there's a sense of satisfaction that comes from seeing a vision realized over time. The journey from underdog to contender, from a team that needed to surprise to win to one that expects to win through sheer willpower and strength, is a rare one. Oregon football today embodies that line from Tennyson's poem: "I am a part of all that I have met." The Ducks have taken lessons from each era—Kelly's offensive creativity, the resilience of past teams, and the desire to belong—and forged an identity that is both fierce and enduring.

The 2024 win over Michigan wasn't just about victory on the scoreboard; it was a demonstration of character and evolution. It was a reminder that the journey isn't always about dazzling moments and highlight reels. Sometimes, it's about the steady climb, the relentless pursuit of greatness, and the belief that, even when the odds seem insurmountable, you can build something that lasts. Oregon has built something that lasts, and this year, in its own quiet way, might just be the most special yet.