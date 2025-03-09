Sunday Morning Sidewalk: The Crossroads of Opportunity and Home

The Ducks had a QB commit for a long time with Jonas Williams committing last August. This is not really news for Duck recruiting fanatics so some of this is just rehashing what we all already knew. I think for me this column gives me the flexibility to contemplate thoughts that are more personal in nature.

Oregon has a pretty important visitor on campus right now who will be in town for a multi-day visit. Jared Curtis – the five-star QB and former Georgia commit has narrowed his final choice to the Bulldogs and Oregon. He has this unofficial, an unofficial to Georgia and then official visits scheduled to both in June. For some reason, it just seems like this one might be over sooner than that which makes this visit critical for Oregon.

As Curtis weighs his decision between Oregon and Georgia, I can’t help but reflect on the challenge of choosing between the comfort of home and the opportunities that come with venturing far away. It’s a deeply personal decision, influenced by career aspirations, personal growth, and the pull of family ties.

In 2014, my oldest son faced a similar crossroads. A year out of college with a Political Science degree, he had worked on election campaigns and held internships, but the path forward was uncertain. One day, he called me while I was at work and asked for my advice. He had a friend in Washington, D.C., who offered him a couch to sleep on—no job lined up, just a place to stay and the savings he had carefully built.

I asked him what he thought, and he admitted he wasn’t sure. He needed my perspective. My response was that there were more opportunities in his field in D.C. than at home, and if he had a place to stay and could find a way to support himself while searching for something in his field, it could be a worthwhile move.

At the same time, I understood the weight of leaving home. He had no real debt or family obligations tying him down, but distance from loved ones is always a factor. I told him, ‘This might be the only opportunity you have to be where you need to be. You don’t want to look back with regret. If it doesn’t work out, you can always come home.’

He took that chance. He worked for a U.S. Representative, then a Senator, and eventually went on to law school. Now, he’s back in D.C., living the life he worked hard to create. That leap of faith shaped his future in ways that staying in Portland might not have.

His decision wasn’t easy, and neither is Curtis’s. Being close to family offers comfort, support, and familiarity, while moving away can open doors that might otherwise remain closed. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer—only what feels right for the individual and their circumstances.

For Curtis, staying close to home in Georgia might provide the stability and connection to loved ones that many cherish. But Oregon could offer new experiences and challenges that help him grow. The decision isn’t just about football—it’s about balancing ambition with the personal value of being near the people who matter most. Somewhere down the line, they won’t get a choice where they play football, but right now, the choice is his. And whatever he decides, it will shape his journey in its own unique way.



