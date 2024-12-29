Sunday Morning Sidewalk: The Road Ahead

As I prepare to hit the road from Portland to Pasadena, I’m reminded of something I said when I took over as Publisher back in August: Change is scary for most people, but to thrive, we must embrace the changes ahead. At the time, those words were a call to action for our community—a promise to grow Duck Sports Authority into something even better. Now, as I reflect on the months since, I realize those words have taken on a deeply personal meaning.

This will be my fifth trip to the Rose Bowl and my third since joining Duck Sports Authority . But this time, something feels different. Maybe it’s because, for the first time, I’m heading down as the Publisher—a title that comes with its own set of responsibilities, challenges, and opportunities. Or maybe it’s because this season, in all its twists and turns, has been uniquely transformative—not just for the team, but for me as well.

The season itself has felt like a metaphor for this journey. When Oregon kicked off its inaugural Big Ten campaign in September, the challenges ahead seemed insurmountable. The Ducks had lost cornerstone players in Bo Nix, Troy Franklin, Bucky Irving, and much of the offensive line. The transition to the Big Ten brought heightened competition and new logistical challenges. Early struggles—like allowing more sacks in six quarters than in all of 2023—only underscored how steep the climb would be.

Yet, just as this team found a way to adapt and grow, so have I. When I assumed this role, I knew it wouldn’t be easy. Running a site like Duck Sports Authority while juggling a full-time job and other responsibilities felt daunting. But it was also a passion project—something I believed in deeply. From the outset, I promised more content, more interaction, and a renewed commitment to our community. Five columns a week. Expanded coverage. New partnerships. These weren’t just goals; they were a reflection of my belief in what this site could become.

And the Ducks have mirrored that spirit of resilience and ambition. Under Dillon Gabriel’s leadership, the offense transformed from a question mark into a balanced, dynamic unit. The offensive line, initially a vulnerability, became a strength through communication, rotation, and sheer determination. Injuries tested the team’s depth, but players like Jordan James and Matayo Uiagalelei stepped up, proving the value of preparation and adaptability. Each setback became an opportunity to grow. Each game, a testament to their grit.

As I pack for this trip, I can’t help but think about all the miles—literal and metaphorical—that have brought us to this point. For me, it started years ago, balancing a demanding job at Intel, maintaining a home on the other side of the country, and working toward my MBA, all while writing three articles a week. I remember thinking, How can I give more when there’s no time to spare? But as life changed, so did my perspective. By the time I took on this role in 2024, I was ready to commit fully—not just to writing, but to building something lasting for this community.

This season, I’ve thought a lot about the power of connection. One of the first things I did as Publisher was reach out to people—colleagues, friends, even former Duck Sports Authority contributors—to brainstorm ideas for growth. That spirit of collaboration became central to how I approached this role. And I see that same spirit in this Ducks team. Whether it’s Jeffrey Bassa stepping up as a vocal leader on defense, or the offensive line’s unwavering trust in one another, the theme of this season has been connection—players, coaches, and fans coming together to achieve something bigger than themselves.

And then there’s the road itself—the drive from Portland to Pasadena. It’s a journey I’ve made before, but this time, it feels symbolic. Each mile is a chance to reflect on the season, the community we’ve built, and the game ahead. The Rose Bowl is more than a football game. It’s a culmination of everything we’ve worked toward—a celebration of resilience, growth, and the pursuit of excellence. For the players, it’s a chance to etch their names into history. For the fans, it’s a reminder of why we love this sport. And for me, it’s a moment to pause and appreciate how far we’ve come.

I think back to something I wrote in August: Thank you all for your continued support of this site. I love this community and look forward to getting better and better. At the time, those words were aspirational—a way of acknowledging the work ahead. Now, as the season winds down, they feel like a promise fulfilled. Together, we’ve weathered challenges, celebrated triumphs, and deepened our connection to this team and to one another.

As I get set to drive toward Pasadena, I’m struck by the parallels between the Ducks’ journey and my own. We’ve both faced doubt, setbacks, and moments of uncertainty. But we’ve also found strength in community, in connection, and in the relentless pursuit of our goals. The road hasn’t always been smooth, but it’s brought us here—to the brink of something extraordinary.

So, here’s to the season that brought us together. To the team that inspired us. To the community that made it all worthwhile. And to the road ahead—wherever it may lead.

For now, it leads to the Rose Bowl. And I can’t wait to see what comes next.