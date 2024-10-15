Take Two: A small step

There were a lot of early kinks that needed to be ironed out which appeared to be more than just kinks; they seemed more like fatal flaws—issues that could relegate the Ducks out of the expanded 12-team playoff. I don’t know that I underestimated the talent so much as I thought the coaches were missing a link; they were not finding a way to create the connection that had been so talked about in the preseason. There seemed to be a lack of synergy on the field.

I was somewhat – and understandably – harsh on how Oregon looked early in the season. There seemed to have been a dropoff in the performance of the offensive line, the offense was nowhere nearly as explosive as last season, and the defense did not appear to be significantly better than they were last season.





To be frank, I never doubted that this team had a strong bond off the field, but sometimes that connection simply does not translate to on-field performance. We’ve seen it before with talented rosters that just don’t click in game situations despite great camaraderie in the locker room. Even against Michigan State, there seemed to be a missing link between merely good and truly elite. Many of the same execution errors that cost Oregon wins against Washington in 2023 were rearing their heads again, and it looked like the coaching had not made much growth over the offseason either.

Then came the Ohio State game, where almost everything seemed to mesh. There was better execution, better chemistry, and simply put: better overall play. The Ducks rose to the challenge of facing a top-tier opponent in a way that may not have been predictable to those who don’t see every rep at practice. By no means am I implying the game against Ohio State was a masterpiece of perfection. Quite the contrary. There were still noticeable flaws. The play of the special teams was lackluster for most of this game. There were at least five points left on the field thanks to a gaffe on an extra point, a failed two-point conversion (only made necessary by the first missed PAT), and a missed field goal. These were costly mistakes that, in another game, could have swung the result in the opposite direction.

There were also some head-scratching play calls that left fans wondering what exactly the strategy was at certain moments. At the same time, there were flashes of brilliance in other decisions — the onside kick being a prime example. That call not only showed a level of aggressiveness and trust in the team’s ability to execute under pressure but also shifted momentum in a pivotal moment. The timing and audacity of the move reminded me that when this team is dialed in, they’re capable of beating anyone in the country.

That’s why this game felt like a turning point. For all the preseason talk about talent, leadership, and goals, it wasn’t until this game that we saw Oregon come anywhere close to fully embracing its potential. The team didn’t just win; they adapted, they responded, and they fought through adversity in a way that eluded them earlier in the season. There’s no question that this win will resonate throughout the rest of the season, setting a new standard for what Oregon football can be. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a step forward, and in this chaotic sport, that’s often what matters most.

Moving forward, the key will be to sustain this level of execution and to clean up the areas that still need improvement. Special teams play can no longer be an afterthought if Oregon is to challenge for a national championship. The offense needs to continue to build on its chemistry, and the defense, which finally showed signs of real growth against Ohio State, needs to maintain that edge against every opponent.

If they can do that, this team will not only make the 12-team playoff but might have a legitimate shot to make some noise when they get there. The foundation is there; now it’s all about putting it together consistently.

TAKE TWO: WHEN HYPERBOLE IS TRUTH

When I talked about the recruits that were on campus last week and through yesterday, it was somewhat straightforward as a discussion on who would be in town and how important some of the visits were. We have long talked about recruiting being the lifeblood of college football. Without talent, good teams do not rise to the next level. In college football talent is king and talent is acquired through recruiting.

I know Jedd Fish thinks Oregon and Ohio State buy talent and ‘poor little Washington’ cannot afford to compete – but that sounds a lot like the Oakland A’s owner. What is worse is that both are being disingenuous. Washington has a significantly larger alumni base than does Oregon and they have plenty of wealthy boosters. Their issue is not the lack of money itself, but an inability to manage and understand the change in the game.

In the days prior to scholarship limits, Washington used its advantages to acquire as much talent as possible and park it on the bench – just to keep the talent away from schools like Oregon. And in those arcane days, there was no way out once you were parked on the bench at a school. The National Letter of Intent was airtight and college football was exempt from anti truest.

So when the playing field was leveled and teams could no longer just pay scholarships to over a hundred players to park them on a bench – bag men showed up to get the best-of-the-best to their schools.

Washington is hardly poor – they are just not organized in their approach to modern college football and Jedd Fisch understands this. He also knows that his Huskies just gave up 40 points to one of the worst offenses in college football.

He failed to recruit and that is the ultimate sin in college football. It relegates you to mediocrity. This weekend couldn't have been more perfectly timed for the Ducks. As Oregon prepares for its first season in the Big Ten, the victory over a marquee opponent like Ohio State sent a clear message to recruits: Oregon is no longer just a program with potential, they are now a contender on the biggest stage. Head coach Dan Lanning and his staff seized this moment, with several recruits, both current commits and top targets, speaking about how the game changed their perception of the program.

The commitment of defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui underscores the immediate recruiting impact. Topui is a crucial piece for Oregon's future in the trenches, and the game-day atmosphere solidified his decision. It’s moments like these that show how the Ducks are successfully competing with—and beating out—traditional powerhouses for elite talent. Top recruits, like five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, who is committed to Ohio State but reevaluating his options, were left in awe. This victory plants seeds that could eventually flip high-profile recruits and even draw interest from talent committed elsewhere, such as Washington and USC.

But beyond just individual commitments, this weekend was a broader statement. It validated the decisions of current commits like quarterback Akili Smith Jr. and linemen Demetri Manning and Ziyare Addison, further entrenching their belief in the program. For Oregon, retaining top talent is just as critical as securing new commitments, and the game reaffirmed to these recruits that they made the right choice.

The timing also matters for Oregon’s long-term recruiting strategy. As the Ducks prepare to enter the Big Ten, they need to continue attracting national talent that can help them compete against the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. Winning big games like this is the best advertisement for the program. The recruits saw more than just a football game—they witnessed the passion of the fan base, the coaching prowess of Dan Lanning, and the type of winning culture Oregon is building.

This win, however, isn’t just about the 2024 or 2025 classes. Some of the top 2026 and 2027 recruits were also in attendance, and their reactions were telling. Young prospects like linebacker Kaden Henderson and cornerback Josiah Molden were left in awe, with Molden praising the game as one of his favorites. The long-term ripple effects of this victory will be felt for years to come as Oregon continues to build relationships with the next wave of elite talent.

Ultimately, the weekend proved that Oregon is not just keeping pace in the arms race of college football recruiting—they are setting the tone. The Ducks' ability to host and impress recruits during such a monumental win sets them up for continued success in the Big Ten and beyond. With this victory, Oregon didn’t just win a game—they took a massive step in solidifying their status as a national powerhouse poised to compete for championships for years to come.











