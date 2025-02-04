Take Two: Always Spinning

There’s an interesting paradox in the world of college football coaching that never fails to amuse me. When a team is firing on all cylinders—winning championships, recruiting at a high level, generating a ton of buzz—everyone wants a piece of that staff. Inevitably, some of the coaches will leave for bigger opportunities or even just new horizons. On the flip side, if the team starts to flounder and losses begin to pile up, it’s the entire staff that gets the boot. It’s a cruel, ironic cycle: success breeds attrition, and failure leads to a mass exodus.





The best head coaches are the ones who can navigate this turmoil with skill and composure. They understand the constant motion of the coaching carousel and anticipate when assistants might jump ship. They have shortlists of potential replacements ready, or even develop the next in line from within their own ranks. It’s no wonder that Chris Hampton, Ra’Shaad Samples, and Will Stein are often mentioned for positions elsewhere. All three are young, sharp minds with bright futures ahead, and there’s plenty of chatter that at least one of them could be leading a program in the not-too-distant future.

Of course, there’s a healthy dose of ‘agenting’ in play whenever we hear about these rumored hires. Agents have their own agendas, often floating names out in the public sphere to secure leverage or gauge interest. That’s why you’ll see certain coaches pop up on hot boards or be “linked” to jobs, even when a real opportunity might not exist. It’s all part of the off-field drama that adds to the intrigue and speculation surrounding any high-profile coaching position.

A perfect example of this is Will Stein’s name appearing on someone’s hot board for the Ohio State job. Frankly, that one made me do a double-take. I seriously doubt Ryan Day would risk alienating his best recruiter, Brian Hartline, who is not only integral to bringing in top-tier wide receivers but is also deeply connected to the current roster. If Hartline were to feel overshadowed or undervalued, it could cost the Buckeyes multiple standout receivers who might just follow him out the door. It’s one of those “is this real or is this just rumor mill madness?” moments.

Don’t get me wrong—Will Stein is a talented offensive coordinator who’s shown he can game plan and develop players. But he’s still growing as a play caller, and taking the reins of a marquee program demands a different skill set, especially around building a sustainable culture. Right now, Stein is on the right track but probably isn’t quite ready to be the sole face of a major program. Good? Yes. Promising? Definitely. Head-coach-in-waiting for an elite team? Let’s give it a little more time.

TAKE TWO: SPRING INTO ACTION

This spring promises more intrigue than we’ve seen in quite a while, and it’s not just because of the quarterback competition—though that alone could fill a stadium. In 2022, despite whispers of an open race, many had the sense that Bo Nix was brought to Oregon for a reason. He was penciled in as the starter well before some people realized it. Yet this season, there’s at least a sliver of uncertainty, and that little hint of doubt is all it takes to draw extra eyes to the Spring Game. Will the hype surrounding Dante Moore finally be realized? Several players told me after their Rose Bowl workouts that Moore was the real deal, and fans have been buzzing ever since. Even if the battle ends up being lopsided, it’s still intriguing to wonder if anyone else in that QB room might push him hard enough to challenge the status quo.

On the defensive side of the ball, we have a whole different source of excitement. I’m not sure there’s a spot on this team that intrigues me more than linebacker right now. We already know guys like Bryce Boettcher and Devon Jackson—they’ve made their presence known. But the coaching staff decided not to raid the transfer portal to bolster that group, which signals a quiet confidence in the younger depth waiting in the wings. Think about it: if there were serious doubts about the future, the Ducks would have made a move to bring in a veteran presence. Instead, they’re sticking with players like Brayden Platt, Kamar Mothudi, and Dylan Williams, who are now entering their second year in the program and poised to make a leap. And then there’s Jerry Mixon, who’s logged 18 appearances and has a few tackles to his name. He’s another sign that Oregon feels comfortable with what it has.

When you stack all that potential together, you get a linebacker core that might not have the nation’s attention yet but certainly deserves yours. Spring ball is often the perfect time to see how these young talents have developed in the offseason—who’s been hitting the weight room hard, who’s improved their pass coverage, and who’s learned to call the defense with authority. We might see some breakout performances that push returning starters to elevate their own game. Or maybe we’ll discover a new rotation that puts a fresh spin on the defense.

With so many storylines up in the air, it’s easy to see why anticipation is running high for this year’s Spring Game. Sure, the quarterback competition is the headliner, but don't sleep on that linebacker group—these under-the-radar battles often prove to be the difference-makers once the regular season kicks off. And that’s exactly what makes spring football so fun to watch: the unknowns, the potential, and the hunger of young players ready to make a name for themselves.



